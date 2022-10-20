Pokemon Go Yamask Timed Research tasks & rewards: Galarian Yamask

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

Pokemon Go’s Halloween event is rolling out and here’s the Yamask Timed Research tasks and rewards you can expect in the latest update.

Niantic will, once again, send Pokemon Go players searching for a boatload of ghost-type Pokemon during the PoGo Halloween event.

For these Timed Research tasks, the rewards include two different versions of Yamask. Here, we’ll show you exactly how to unlock and complete it.

How to unlock Yamask Timed Research tasks in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Fandom Looking to land yourself a Yamask, or Galarian Yamask, in Pokemon Go? Now, you have a great chance.

If you’re looking to get the Yamask Timed Research tasks in Pokemon Go, it is available in the in-game shop for $0.99.

It is also available to those who have purchased the $1 event ticket.

Yamask Timed Research tasks & rewards

If you would like to unlock, and complete, the Yamask Timed Research tasks in Pokemon Go during the Halloween event, just know that it’s broken into two steps.

Below, you will see everything included – as well as the rewards – for those steps.

Step 1 of 2

Catch 1 Ghost-type Pokemon – Yamask encounter

Catch 5 Ghost-type Pokemon – Yamask encounter

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon – Yamask encounter

Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokemon – Yamask encounter

Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokemon – Yamask encounter

Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokemon – Yamask encounter

Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokemon – Yamask encounter

Reward: Yamask

Step 2 of 2

Catch 1 Ghost-type Pokemon – Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 5 Ghost-type Pokemon – Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon – Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokemon – Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokemon – Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokemon – Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokemon – Galarian Yamask encounter

Reward: Galarian Yamask

