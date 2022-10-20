Pokemon Go Yamask Timed Research tasks & rewards: Galarian Yamask

Pokemon Go’s Halloween event is rolling out and here’s the Yamask Timed Research tasks and rewards you can expect in the latest update.
Niantic will, once again, send Pokemon Go players searching for a boatload of ghost-type Pokemon during the PoGo Halloween event.
For these Timed Research tasks, the rewards include two different versions of Yamask. Here, we’ll show you exactly how to unlock and complete it.
How to unlock Yamask Timed Research tasks in Pokemon Go
If you’re looking to get the Yamask Timed Research tasks in Pokemon Go, it is available in the in-game shop for $0.99.
It is also available to those who have purchased the $1 event ticket.
Yamask Timed Research tasks & rewards
If you would like to unlock, and complete, the Yamask Timed Research tasks in Pokemon Go during the Halloween event, just know that it’s broken into two steps.
Below, you will see everything included – as well as the rewards – for those steps.
Step 1 of 2
- Catch 1 Ghost-type Pokemon – Yamask encounter
- Catch 5 Ghost-type Pokemon – Yamask encounter
- Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon – Yamask encounter
- Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokemon – Yamask encounter
- Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokemon – Yamask encounter
- Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokemon – Yamask encounter
- Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokemon – Yamask encounter
- Reward: Yamask
Step 2 of 2
- Catch 1 Ghost-type Pokemon – Galarian Yamask encounter
- Catch 5 Ghost-type Pokemon – Galarian Yamask encounter
- Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon – Galarian Yamask encounter
- Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokemon – Galarian Yamask encounter
- Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokemon – Galarian Yamask encounter
- Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokemon – Galarian Yamask encounter
- Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokemon – Galarian Yamask encounter
- Reward: Galarian Yamask
