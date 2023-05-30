Pokemon Go Water Festival Beach Week event: Sandygast, Shiny Clauncher, bonuses

Pokemon Go has the Water Festival: Beach Week event, which brings Sandygast and Shiny Clauncher into the game for the first time.

Pokemon Go has revealed the next in-game season, Hidden Gems, as well as the first events that will be available for trainers to enjoy.

They’re kicking off the Season with the Searching for Gold Research Day event, but shortly after will be Water Festival Beach Week.

Here’s everything we know about the event, including dates, times, and what Pokemon are making their debut.

Article continues after ad

Contents:

According to the Pokemon Go blog, Water Festival Beach Week will take place from Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 10 am until Monday, June 12, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

For the first time in PoGo, Sandygast, and its evolution Palossand will be available for trainers to catch. On top of that, Shiny Clauncher will make its debut in the game.

Pokemon Go Water Festival Beach Week Wild encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn in the wild during Water Festival Beach Week:

Tentacool*

Shellder*

Krabby*

Alolan Exeggutor*

Horsea*

Staryu*

Marill*

Wingull*

Wailmer*

Spheal*

Finneon*

Dweeble*

Frillish*

Clauncher*

Mantine*

Popplio*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny.

Article continues after ad

Niantic

Pokemon Go Water Festival Beach Week Field Research task encounters

Here are the Pokemon you may encounter by completing Field Research tasks during the event:

Lapras wearing a scarf*

Frillish*

Binacle*

Clauncher*

Sandygast

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny.

Certain Field Research tasks will give you the chance to earn Mega Energy for Blastoise and Swampert.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Pokemon Go Water Festival Beach Week Raid encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will appear in raids during Water Festival Beach Week:

One-Star Raids:

Alolan Diglett*

Hisuian Qwilfish

Carvanha*

Feebas*

Sandygast

Three-Star Raids:

Blastoise*

Gyarados*

Lapras wearing a scarf*

Alomomola*

Five-Star Raids (Asia-Pacific):

Uxie*

Five-Star Raids (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India):

Mespirit*

Five-Star Raids (the Americas and Greenland):

Azelf*

Mega Raids:

Mega Swampert*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny.

Pokemon Go Water Festival Beach Week Spotlight hour

To celebrate the event, Pokemon Go will have an event-themed Spotlight Hour on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, from 6 pm to 7 pm. Trainers will receive 3x XP for catching Pokemon during this time.

Article continues after ad

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn during the Spotlight Hour:

Krabby*

Kabuto*

Corphish*

Clauncher*

Crabrawler

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny.

Pokemon Go Water Festival Beach Week bonuses & avatar items

During the event, Rainy Lures will last 4x as long as normal.

Trainers will also be able to purchase new avatar items in the shop, including the following:

Sandygast Hat

Diver Outfit

Diver Goggles

Niantic

Pokemon Go Water Festival Beach Week paid Timed Research

Trainers will be able to purchase a Ticketed Timed Research in the shop for $5.00. Those who complete the tasks before Monday, June 12, 2023, at 8 pm local time will receive the following:

Article continues after ad

Avatar surfer pose

Encounters with event-themed Pokemon

That’s everything you need to know about the Water Festival Beach Week event! While you’re here, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips