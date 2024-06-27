Pokemon Go Aquatic Paradise event: Shiny Ducklett debut, encounters & bonuses

The Pokemon Go Aquatic Paradise event will bring some of the creatures from a New York City event worldwide, and it’ll debut Shiny Ducklett on the global stage.

From July 5 through July 7, 2024, Niantic will hold Pokemon Go Fest New York 2024 in the Big Apple. The special event will give those who attend several different environments to explore, including a Poolside Cabana Habitat featuring Water-type Pokemon.

The Pokemon featured in the Poolside Cabana will be made available on a global scale shortly after the beginning of Go Fest New York, in the Aquatic Paradise event.

Aquatic Paradise will run from Saturday, July 6, at 10 am to Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

This will run just after the 8th Anniversary event and in the midst of Inbound from Ultra Space.

Bulbapedia

Aquatic Paradise Wild & Incense Pokemon encounters

Here’s a look at the Pokemon that will spawn more frequently in the wild during Aquatic Paradise:

Wild

Horsea*

Staryu*

Wingull*

Corphish*

Clamperl*

Ducklett*

Frillish*

* indicates may be found as Shiny

This event will mark the debut of Shiny Ducklett. Additionally, these Pokemon will appear exclusively via Incense.

Incense

Shellder*

Lapras*

Finneon*

Frillish*

* indicates may be found as Shiny

Event Bonuses

Speaking of Incense, among the bonuses included in Aquatic Paradise includes an increased chance of encountering event Pokemon with Incense.

Here’s a look at all the bonuses:

Increased chance of encountering event Pokemon from Incense

x2 XP for catching Pokemon

Incense-exclusive Pokemon appearances

Niantic

Aquatic Paradise Collection Challenge

This event will also feature a Collection Challenge. Those who complete it will receive additional encounters and rewards.

Aquatic Paradise Field Research & Timed Research

Aquatic Paradise is also set to include Field Research for players to complete during the event, with the following Pokemon appearing as rewards:

Corphish*

Clamperl*

Finneon*

Frillish*

There will also be event-themed Timed Research that focuses on exploring and catching Pokemon. Those who complete it will receive:

Ducklett Encounters

Four Lucky Eggs

Two Incense

20 Ducklett Candy

The upcoming Timed Research will cost $1.99 USD or equivalency in one’s region.

Be sure to check out what other events are on top in Pokemon Go during July.