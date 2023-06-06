How to get Sandygast in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Sandygast and its evolution Palossand are now available in Pokemon Go, but how do you catch them? And can they be Shiny? Let’s find out.

To celebrate the arrival of the Water Festival: Beach Week event in Pokemon Go, the slightly bizarre Ghost/Ground-type Pokemon Sandygast is shuffling its way into your mobile phone.

Known as the Sand Heap Pokemon in the Pokedex, Sandygast first appeared in Pokemon Sun Moon’s Alola region, and it’s now finally making its Pokemon Go debut alongside its evolution Palossand.

To help you catch this sandy creature, here’s everything you need to know about Sandygast’s debut in Pokemon Go including its Shiny availability and its evolution requirements.

How to get Sandygast in Pokemon Go

There are two ways to encounter Sandygast during the Water Festival event in Pokemon Go: As a 1-Star Raid Boss or as a reward for completing event-exclusive Field Research tasks.

In our opinion, the easiest way to get a Sandygast right now is to defeat one in a Raid Battle. Because it’s only classed as a 1-Star Raid Boss, you should be able to defeat it by yourself as long as you target its weaknesses to Dark, Ghost, Grass, Ice, and Water-type attacks.

If you’d rather go down the Field Research route, the task you’ll need to look out for is ‘Catch 25 Water-type Pokemon’. There are quite a few Field Research tasks available during this event, so keep spinning PokeStops and deleting unwanted Field Research tasks until you get this one.

Once you’ve got this task, it should be relatively easy to complete as there are loads of Water-type spawns during the Water Festival event. It just might take you a while to hit that 25 Water-type Pokemon target.

We don’t know what will happen to Sandygast once the Water Festival: Beach Week event is over, but the chances are it will be quite a rare spawn and you might not encounter it for a long time, so do your best to catch one while you can.

How to evolve Sandygast into Palossand in Pokemon Go

Sandygast can be evolved into Palossand once you’ve collected 50 Candy. There are no special evolution items or Buddy tasks required for this evolution process.

If you’re struggling to save up enough Candy, remember to use Pinap Berries when catching Sandygast in the wild to increase your Candy haul. You can also set Sandygast as your Buddy and explore together to earn some extra Candy.

Is Shiny Sandygast available in Pokemon Go?

The bad news is that Shiny Sandygast is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go.

It’s rare for new Pokemon to debut alongside their Shiny variants, as they’re usually saved for future events to build up hype. This means you’ll just have to make do with regular Sandygast for now.

That’s everything you need to know about catching and evolving Sandygast! While you’re here, check out some more Pokemon Go guides:

