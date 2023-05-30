Pokemon Go Searching for Gold Research Day event: Gold PokeStops, dates, times

Pokemon Go has revealed the first event for the Hidden Gems season, the Searching for Gold Research Day. Here’s everything we know about it, including dates, times, and what to look forward to.

Set to launch on June 1, 2023, Pokemon Go’s next season Hidden Gems will bring a variety of new content into the game for players to enjoy.

While details of the season have yet to be released, Pokemon Go has revealed the first event for Hidden Gems, and it’s a Research Day.

Here’s everything we know about the Searching for Gold Research Day event, including dates, times, and what to expect.

According to the Pokemon Go blog, Searching for Gold Research Day will take place on Saturday, June 3, 2023, between 2 pm and 5 pm local time.

During that time, PokeStops may turn gold without the use of a Golden Lure Module. Roaming Form Gimmighoul will not appear at these stops, but trainers may still find Gimmighoul coins when spinning them.

Pokemon Go Searching for Gold Research Day Field Research task encounters

Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available when you spin PokeStops, and here are the Pokemon you may encounter after completing them:

Caterpie*

Magikarp*

Nosepass*

Sableye*

Barboach*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny.

Pokemon Go Searching for Gold Research Day Wild encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn in the wild during the event:

Weedle*

Bellsprout*

Poochyena*

Buizel*

Tympole*

Shelmet*

Stufful*

Lickitung*

Azumarill*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny.

Pokemon Go Searching for Gold Research Day paid Timed Research

Pokemon Go’s Searching For Gold Research Day event will feature a ticketed Timed Research quest for $1.00 USD. Users can purchase it in the in-game shop.

The quest will challenge you to complete Field Research tasks to encounter the Pokemon we listed above. Since it is a Timed Research, trainers must complete it before 5 pm local time on June 3, 2023.

That's everything you need to know about the Searching For Gold Research Day event!

