Pokemon Go Spelunker’s Cove event: Shiny Crabrawler debut, Raids & bonuses

The Pokemon Go Spelunker’s Cove event will come with new Raids, Field and Timed Research challenges, and the addition of Shiny Crabrawler to the game.

The Pokemon Go Fest Madrid event will kick off on June 14. Those who venture to the Rocky Habitat there will find several different Water and Rock-type creatures, but those who can’t be in Spain for the event can get in on some of the fun.

The Pokemon Go Spelunker’s Cove event will replicate Go Fest Madrid on a global scale, giving trainers the opportunity to catch some of the Pokemon that will appear in Spain.

And, a new Shiny will also enter the world.

Niantic

Scorching Steps will run from Saturday, June 15, at 10 am to Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

This event falls just a few days before the launch of the Scorching Steps event.

Spelunker’s Cove Raids & featured wild Pokemon

Here’s a look at what Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild during this event:

Geodude*

Rhyhorn*

Chinchou*

Marill*

Shuckle*

Remoraid*

Nosepass*

Feebas*

Carbink

Crabrawler*

*indicates a potential Shiny encounter

This event comes with a number of Water and Rock-type Pokemon but also the debut of Shiny Crabrawler.

Additionally, One-Star and Three-Star Raids will include the following:

One-Star Raids

Crabrawler*

Wimpod*

Jangmo-o

Three-Star Raids

Onix*

Kabutops

Crawdaunt

*indicates a potential Shiny encounter

The Pokemon Company

Event Bonus

The Spelunker’s Cove event will come with one bonus, as trainers will get x2 Candy for catching Pokemon.

Spelunker’s Cave Field Research & Timed Research

Spelunker’s Cave will include Field Research for players to complete during the event, with the following Pokemon appearing as rewards:

Geodude*

Nosepass*

Binacle*

Carbink

Crabrawler*

Jangmo-o

*indicates a potential Shiny encounter

There will also be event-themed Timed Research that will yield the following:

Encounters with Crabrawler

Five Premium Battle Passes

20 Crabrawler Candy

Timed Research will cost $1.99 USD or regional equivalency.

That’s everything we know about Pokemon Go’s upcoming Spelunker’s Cove event. While you wait for it to start, be sure to check out our guides on other Pokemon Go events, including Slumbering Sands.