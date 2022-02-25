All exclusive moves in Pokemon Go Tour Johto & the best ones to use

There are loads of exclusive moves and attacks that can be learned during the Pokemon Go Tour Johto event, and we’ve rounded them all up right here so you don’t miss your chance.

Exclusive moves are some of the most desirable attacks you can get in Pokemon Go. Most of them are only available for a limited time, usually during Community Day events, or require an Elite Charged TM to get.

These exclusive moves usually represent the best of the best attacks when it comes to their respective Pokemon, sometimes elevating them from average to excellent in the Go Battle League or in Raid Battles.

Below, you’ll find details of all the exclusive moves you can get by evolving or catching Pokemon during the Pokemon Go Tour Johto event and recommendations on which attacks you should focus on.

Contents

All exclusive moves by evolving in Pokemon Go Tour Johto

These are the featured attacks that can be learned by evolving during the Tour Johto event:

Pokemon Exclusive Move Espeon (evolved from Eevee) Last Resort Umbreon (evolved from Eevee) Last Resort Meganium (evolved from Bayleef) Frenzy Plant Typhlosion (evolved from Quilava) Blast Burn Feraligatr (evolved from Croconaw) Hydro Cannon Ampharos (evolved from Flaaffy) Dragon Pulse Jumpluff (evolved from Skiploom) Acrobatics Mamoswine (evolved from Piloswine) Ancient Power Tyranitar (evolved from Pupitar) Smack Down

You’ll need to evolve these Pokemon during event hours, which is between 9 AM and 9 PM local time on Saturday, February 26, 2022, to learn their exclusive moves.

Most of these attacks have previously been featured as Community Day-exclusive moves, so now is a great time to catch up on any you might have missed in the past.

All exclusive moves by catching in Pokemon Go Tour Johto

These are the featured attacks that can be learned by catching during the Tour Johto event:

Pokemon Exclusive Move Lugia Aeroblast Ho-Oh Sacred Fire Celebi Magical Leaf

Lugia and Ho-Oh can be encountered in 5-Star Raid Battles during the Pokemon Go Tour Johto event, while Celebi needs to be caught as part of a ticketed Special Research story.

Aeroblast is a returning move for Lugia, but Sacred Fire for Ho-Oh and Magical Leaf for Celebi are entirely new attacks, so it’ll be interesting to see what impact they have on the meta.

Which exclusive moves are best in Pokemon Go Tour Johto?

The best exclusive move to get by evolving during Pokemon Go Tour Johto is Frenzy Plant for Meganium, as this Charged Move is essential to make it a threat in the Go Battle League’s Great League.

Our next recommendation is Last Resort for Umbreon, as having this move helps make it a standout in the Great League and Ultra League by giving it neutral coverage for when Dark-type attacks won’t work.

Finally, we’d suggest trying to get Smack Down for Tyranitar, as this Charged Move will allow it to become a top-tier Rock-type attacker in Raids – especially if you can get a Shadow Tyranitar.

As for the Legendary and Mythical exclusive moves, it’s worth getting all of them (Aeroblast, Sacred Fire, and Magical Leaf) as they’re brilliant attacks that will help elevate their performance.

