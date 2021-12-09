Is the Pokemon Go Tour Johto ticket worth buying? Price and what’s included

The next major Pokemon Go event will be the Johto Tour, taking place in February 2022, but is it worth buying a ticket? Here’s everything you’ll get for your money.

After the success of 2020’s Kanto Tour event, Niantic are shining a spotlight on Pokemon Gold and Silver with the Johto Tour, giving players the chance to enjoy event-exclusive Special Research, a series of Collection Challenges, and themed wild spawns.

Anyone can join in with the Johto Tour celebrations, but Trainers will need to purchase a ticket with real-life money if they want to experience all of the features, including the ability to choose between Gold or Silver version-exclusive bonuses.

In order to help you make your mind up about buying a ticket or sticking with the free features, we’re going to go over some of the biggest ticket-exclusive features and explore whether or not it’s worth the cost below.

Is the Pokemon Go Tour Johto ticket price fair?

This year, the price for a ticket to the Johto Tour in Pokemon Go is $11.99 (or £9.99 in the UK), which is the same amount as last year’s Kanto Tour ticket.

While this is double the cost of Go Fest 2021’s reduced ticket price of $4.99, you’re still getting access to 12 hours of content across a single day for a similar price as a cinema ticket, so it’s a great deal for superfans.

For comparison, 2019’s ‘A Drive To Investigate’ event cost $7.99, and that only offered players a selection of items and an encounter with Genesect. You’ll get way more for your money here, which we’ll explore below.

Pokemon Go Tour Johto ticket: What does it include?

The main ticketed feature of the Johto Tour is the event-exclusive Special Research, which leads to a guaranteed encounter with the Mythical Pokemon, Celebi. Some Trainers will already have a Celebi in their collection, but this one will know a special move.

Once that’s completed, you’ll get access to a second Masterwork Research story. The reward for this story hasn’t been announced yet, but the Kanto Tour’s Masterwork Research led to an encounter with Shiny Mew, so it’s sure to be something exciting.

Ticket holders will get the chance to encounter all Pokemon originally from the Johto region in their Shiny variations – some of them for the first time ever in Go. They’ll be spawning in the wild, hatching from Eggs, and attracted to Incense.

You’ll also get the chance to choose between a Gold or Silver experience, just like with the original Johto-region games, and there will be up to nine free Raid Passes available by spinning Gym Photo Discs. That alone will be worth the cost of the ticket for some Trainers.

Finally, if you purchase a ticket before January 10, 2022, you’ll get access to both January and February’s Timed Research, which will give you some great rewards including new Pokemon-themed avatar items.

So… is it worth buying a ticket to Pokemon Go Tour Johto?

If you’re planning on fully immersing yourself across the whole day, then yes it’s worth purchasing a ticket for Pokemon Go’s Johto Tour event.

The chance to fill out your Shiny collection, earn nine free Raid Passes, and get Celebi is great, and it’s especially good value if you buy a ticket early to take part in January and February’s Timed Research.

On the other hand, if you’re a casual player who will likely just play for an hour or two, it might be better to stick to the free features. You’ll still get to encounter Johto region Pokemon, just not quite as many.

Hopefully, we’ve helped you make a decision! If you do plan on purchasing a Johto Tour ticket, make sure you check back closer to the event as we’ll have all the guides you need to prepare.