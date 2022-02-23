Should you pick Gold or Silver in Pokemon Go Tour Johto? Version exclusives explained

Pokemon Go Tour Johto offers players the choice between Gold and Silver experiences, but what are the version exclusives? And which one should you choose? Let’s find out.

Just like with the original games, players who purchase a ticket for the Pokemon Go Tour Johto will need to make the difficult decision between Gold and Silver versions, with their choice influencing the Pokemon they can encounter during the event.

It’s not just wild spawns that will be affected by the decision, either. Both Gold and Silver experiences have exclusive spawns that you’ll only get with Incense, and there’s an increased chance of Shiny encounters for different Pokemon in each version.

If you’re unsure which version to choose, or you’re just interested to see what makes them different, we’ve rounded up the version exclusives for Gold and Silver in the Pokemon Go Tour Johto event below.

Pokemon Go Tour Johto Gold & Silver Incense exclusives

The Gold and Silver versions of Pokemon Go Tour Johto have four version-exclusives each, which will only appear when ticketholders use Incense during event hours.

Gold version exclusive Pokemon

Gligar Mantine Spinarak Teddiursa

Silver version exclusive Pokemon

Delibird Ledyba Phanpy Skarmory

Pokemon Go Tour Johto Gold & Silver increased Shiny spawns

As well as Incense spawn exclusives, there are also increased chances of encountering different Shiny Pokemon depending on whether you choose Gold or Silver.

Gold version increased Shiny spawns

Chikorita

Cyndaquil

Gligar

Ho-Oh

Hoppip

Igglybuff

Mantine

Misdreavus

Natu

Shuckle

Spinarak

Sunkern

Swinub

Teddiursa

Totodile

Wobuffet

Silver version increased Shiny spawns

Chikorita

Cleffa

Cyndaquil

Delibird

Hoppip

Houndour

Larvitar

Ledyba

Lugia

Miltank

Phanpy

Pineco

Skarmory

Sudowoodo

Totodile

Yanma

Should you choose Gold or Silver in Pokemon Go Tour Johto?

There are some great features in both Gold and Silver, but based on the version exclusives and increased Shiny chances, we recommend choosing the Silver experience for the Pokemon Go Tour Johto event.

This is because, out of all the version exclusive Pokemon, Skarmory is the only one that’s really worth powering up for the Go Battle League; it dominates the Great League and can do well in the Ultra League with enough XL Candy.

The rest of the version exclusives aren’t really viable in PvP or PvE, so there’s no real reason to stock up on Candy for them. Of course, it’s not always about Battles or Raids – if your favorite Pokemon is an exclusive, go for that one!

There’s only one Shiny debut available in each version’s Incense-exclusive spawns (Mantine in Gold and Phanpy in Silver), but Phanphy can evolve into Donphan, so you could argue that there are actually two Shinies to get in Silver.

Advertisement

Ultimately, the choice between Gold and Silver is down to your individual preferences, and which Pokemon you need to fill out your collection, but hopefully, our guide has helped you make an informed decision!