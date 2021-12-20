Pokemon Go January 2022 Community Day rumors: Who will headline?

The January Community Day is the first big Pokemon Go event of 2022, and Trainers already have some ideas of who the headliner could be!

Following December’s Community Day weekend extravaganza, which featured every headliner of 2020 and 2021, Pokemon Go players will likely be looking ahead to 2022 and what January’s Community Day will bring with it.

Community Days are special events that take place once a month in Pokemon Go, shining a spotlight on a specific Pokemon for a whole day with the opportunity to stock up on Candy, enjoy bonuses, and learn exclusive moves.

Although Niantic haven’t confirmed who January’s Community Day headliner will be, there are already a few rumors and predictions floating around, which we’re about to explore below.

Pokemon Go January Community Day headliner rumors

The biggest theory about Pokemon Go’s January Community Day right now is that one of the Kalos region starters will be the headliner, meaning it could be either Chespin, Fennekin, or Froakie.

Niantic has a history of alternating between starter and non-starter Pokemon in Community Days, a trend they revisited in 2021 with the Unova trio. After Oshawott rounded them off in September, the Kalos region starters are expected to follow in the near future.

If we had to make an educated guess, we’d put money on Chespin being first up, as it’s been eight months since a Grass-type got a Community Day (Snivy), while the other two major types, Water and Fire, have both been represented more recently.

Of course, we might not see any of the Kalos region starters in January’s Community Day. Another big rumor is Deino, as many Trainers are expecting it to be a headliner soon and it’s been a long time since the last PvP favorite, Gible, appeared in June.

Another prediction following that same line of thought is Axew. It’s one of the rarest Pokemon in the game right now, with many Trainers struggling to get enough Candy to evolve it into the PvE champion Haxorus, so a Community Day would help fix this.

When is the next Community Day in Pokemon Go?

Niantic have confirmed that the next big Community Day will take place in Pokemon Go on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

It will kick off at 11 am and run until 5 pm in each player’s local time, so there’s no need to worry about time zones.

How to prepare for Pokemon Go’s January Community Day

If you’re going to take part in a Community Day, there are a few things you can do to prepare and get the most out of the event:

Purchase two Incense to use on the day as they will last longer than usual.

to use on the day as they will last longer than usual. Save any Lure Modules you have as they will last for three hours during the event.

you have as they will last for three hours during the event. Stock up on lots of Ultra Balls so you can catch plenty of the headline Pokemon.

so you can catch plenty of the headline Pokemon. Transfer any unwanted Pokemon so you’ll have space for all the catching you’ll do.

any unwanted Pokemon so you’ll have space for all the catching you’ll do. Purchase a ticket from the Shop to unlock the Community Day’s Special Research.

That’s everything we know so far about January’s Community Day so far but check back soon as we’ll keep you updated as soon as the headliner is confirmed.

In the meantime, visit our Pokemon Go home page