Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn event: Date & time, Primal Kyogre & Groudon, new Shinies

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn is the next major event to take place in the popular mobile game, and we’ve got all the details you need right here for both the Global event and the Las Vegas event.

After celebrating the Kanto region in 2021 and the Johto region in 2022, Pokemon Go players will head to the Hoenn region in February 2023 for a celebration of the beloved Gen 3 games Ruby & Sapphire.

This two-day event will include a free version and a ticketed version, with different features available to enjoy in each one. Most exciting, though, is that Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre will make their debut!

Article continues after ad

Below, we’ve rounded up everything we know about Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn’s Global event and Las Vegas event.

Contents

Niantic

Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn’s Global event takes place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, and Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 10AM to 6PM local time.

Ruby vs Sapphire: Which version will you choose?

Players will be able to choose a Ruby experience or Sapphire experience for Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn. The version you choose will impact certain aspects of the event.

Primal Groudon & Primal Kyogre make their Pokemon Go debut

During the Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn event, you’ll be able to encounter the powerful Primal Reversion forms of Groudon and Kyogre for the first time by taking part in Primal Raids.

Article continues after ad

More information about these Primal forms will be revealed closer to the event.

Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn Special Research: Chasing Legends

Trainers around the world will be able to take part in a Chasing Legends Special Research story featuring Rhi from the Go Ultra Recon Squad.

During this Special Research story, you’ll help Rhi discover Hoenn folklore about the Red and Blue Orbs, which are said to have a connection to Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Shiny Jirachi makes its debut with Masterwork Research

Players around the world will be able to purchase a Wish Granted Masterwork Research to encounter Shiny Jirachi. Tickets will be available from the in-game shop closer to the event.

More Shinies make their debut in Pokemon Go

For the first time ever, you’ll be able to encounter Shiny Unown H, Shiny Surskit, Shiny Gulpin, Shiny Torkoal, Shiny Cacnea, Shiny Tropius, and Shiny Relicanth in Pokemon Go – if you’re lucky!

Article continues after ad

Niantic

Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn live event in Las Vegas

As well as the Global event we’ve just covered, there will be a separate Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn event taking place in Sunsent Park in Las Vegas on February 18, 2023, and February 19, 2023.

During this ticketed in-person event, players can enjoy an exclusive Special Research story, an increased Shiny rate for Hoenn Pokemon, a range of in-game bonuses, and some real-life photo opportunities.

Tickets for the Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn event in Las Vegas can be purchased here for $25.

It’s also been teased that there will be “new features and items” to enjoy during both the Global event and Las Vegas event, but details of those will be revealed in the future.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we know about the Hoenn event right now! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide