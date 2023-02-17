Should you choose Ruby or Sapphire for Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn?

Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn offers players the choice between Ruby and Sapphire experiences, but which one is best? Here are all of the key differences you need to know about.

Following in the footsteps of Kanto and Johto, the next Pokemon Go Tour event takes players to the Hoenn region with themed Special Research quests and the debut of Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre.

Before you can get into the fun, you’ll have to make a big decision: Ruby or Sapphire? Just like the original Gen 3 games on Game Boy Advance, your choice will slightly impact your gameplay experience.

Article continues after ad

Below, we’ve rounded up the big differences between each version including the boosted wild spawns you’ll come across when exploring both the Las Vegas event and the Global event.

Niantic

Differences between Ruby and Sapphire in Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn

The main differences between the Ruby and Sapphire experience are the badge you’ll get and the ability to influence the wild Pokemon and the Primal Raid Bosses that you’ll encounter during the Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn events.

Every hour during Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn, you’ll be able to complete special Field Research tasks for your team. The team that completes the most tasks will then influence the Pokemon that all players will encounter.

Article continues after ad

Team Ruby boosted spawns

If Team Ruby completes the most special Field Research tasks during an hour, there will be an increase in Primal Groudon appearing in Primal Raid Battles for all players.

There will also be boosted wild spawns for the following Pokemon:

Plusle

Volbeat

Trapinch

Solrock

Castform (Sunny Form)

Niantic

Team Sapphire boosted spawns

If Team Sapphire completes the most special Field Research tasks during an hour, there will be an increase in Primal Kyogre appearing in Primal Raid Battles for all players.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

There will also be boosted wild spawns for the following Pokemon:

Minun

Illumise

Wailmer

Lunatone

Castform (Rainy Form)

Niantic

These are the only differences between the two experiences we know about at the moment, but if more are announced we’ll add details right here.

Article continues after ad

Should you choose Ruby or Sapphire in Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn?

There’s no right or wrong answer to this question as it really depends on the Pokemon you’re most interested in catching during the event, but if we had to choose, we would recommend choosing the Ruby Badge experience.

This is because Groudon caught during Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn will know the exclusive move Precipice Blades, which is expected to push it to the top of the Master League. Primal Groudon will also be an incredible attacker for Raid Battles.

By choosing the Ruby Badge experience, you’ll be able to increase Team Ruby’s chance of winning the hourly Field Research task battles. If this happens, you’ll get more chances to encounter Primal Groudon in Primal Raids.

Article continues after ad

Having said all of that, Primal Kyogre with the event-exclusive move Origin Pulse will also be a brilliant addition to your team, so if you think you’d prefer the Sapphire Badge experience, then go for that one!

Hopefully we’ve helped you decide between Ruby and Sapphire. To get the most out of this event, make sure you check out our Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn guide.