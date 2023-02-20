Pokemon Go Wish Granted Masterwork Research tasks & rewards

The Wish Granted Masterwork Research quest has arrived in Pokemon Go, offering players the chance to encounter Shiny Jirachi among other great rewards.

There are plenty of things to enjoy during February’s Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn event, including the long-awaited debut of Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre. The biggest addition for Shiny collectors, though, will be the arrival of Shiny Jirachi.

While the Mythical Jirachi debuted in Pokemon Go back in 2019, the only way to get a Shiny Jirachi will be to purchase an in-game ticket for the Wish Granted Masterwork Research during Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn and complete all of the tasks.

Unlike Timed Research and Special Research quests, Masterwork Research quests usually take months to complete, so if you’re wondering whether it’s worth your time, we’ve rounded up all the tasks and rewards we know about below.

Pokemon Go Wish Granted Masterwork Research tasks

Here are all of the Wish Granted Masterwork Research tasks and rewards we know about so far:

Step 1 of 6

Catch 385 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region – 385 XP

Catch 385 Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region – 385 XP

Catch 385 Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region – 385 XP

Earn a gold Hoenn Medal – 30 Ultra Balls

Rewards: 10 Kyogre Candy, 10 Groudon Candy, and 10 Rayquaza Candy

Step 2 of 6

Have 10 Best Buddies – 1 Poffin

Earn a heart with your Buddy for 14 days in a row – 1 Poffin

Rewards: 385 XP and 3 Rare Candies

This is going to be a very time-consuming Masterwork Research quest that’s intended to be completed over several months, so we’ll keep this page updated as more steps, tasks, and rewards are discovered.

Step 2 requires at least 14 days of gameplay to complete, putting a two-week block on your progress. This means the earliest we can expect details of Step 3 to emerge is around March 4, 2023.

Special shoutout to Leekduck for help with these tasks and rewards.

How to get Shiny Jirachi in Pokemon Go

The only way to catch Shiny Jirachi in Pokemon Go is to purchase a ticket for the Wish Granted Masterwork Research quest from the in-game shop during Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn Las Vegas (February 18-19) or Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn Global (February 25-26).

Once you’ve purchased a ticket for the Wish Granted Masterwork Research quest, you’ll still have a long road ahead of you before you can catch a Shiny Jirachi. Many of the tasks included in this quest require weeks of continuous gameplay, and Shiny Jirachi will likely be the big final reward.

It’s currently unknown if you’ll ever be able to encounter Shiny Jirachi outside of this Masterwork Research quest, though, so if you’re determined to catch one then this is the only guaranteed method.

That’s everything you need to know about the Wish Granted Masterwork Research quest! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

