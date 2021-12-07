Pokemon Go Tour Johto event: date & time, Shiny exclusives, Celebi Special Research

The Pokemon Go Tour for 2022 has been revealed and it’s all about the Johto region for Gold and Silver. Each version has Shiny exclusives, there’s Celebi Special Research, and more.

Niantic’s yearly special event is a one-day celebration that focuses on catching Pokemon. In 2021, the spotlight was on the Kanto region, and in 2022, it’s Johto.

Not only can players catch every ‘mon in the region’s Pokedex but there are also two versions with exclusive Shiny Pokemon, a Collection Challenge, and Special Research, just to name a few.

Pokemon Go Tour Johto start date and time

The 2022 Pokemon Go Tour is on Saturday, February 26, 2022. It is a one-day event, starting at 9 AM local time and ending at 9 PM local time.

On Sunday, February 27, 2022, Niantic is holding an in-person Johto event in select cities, though specific details are still to come.

Go Tour 2022 bonuses

Free Bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes

Eggs have 1/4 Hatch Distance

2x Hatch Candy

More Catch Candy when catching certain Johto Pokemon

Up to nine free Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs

Pokemon Go Tour Johto: Gold or Silver Version

Like previous Tours, the event is split into two versions: Gold or Silver. This is a homage to the 1999 Game Boy Color titles of the same name.

Each version has its own set of exclusives, as well as exclusive Shiny Pokemon spawns. You can only buy one ticket ($11.99 / £9.99) per account so choose wisely! You’ll need to trade with friends to complete the Collection Challenges.

Gold Version Ticket

Incense version exclusives: Spinarak, Gligar, Teddiursa, and Mantine.

Spinarak, Gligar, Teddiursa, and Mantine. Boosted Shiny rate: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Spinarak, Igglybuff, Natu, Hoppip, Sunkern, Misdreavus, Wobbuffet, Gligar, Shuckle, Teddiursa, Swinub, Mantine, and Ho-Oh.

Silver Version Ticket

Incense version exclusives: Ledyba, Delibird, Skarmory, and Phanpy.

Ledyba, Delibird, Skarmory, and Phanpy. Boosted Shiny rate: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Ledyba, Cleffa, Sudowoodo, Hoppip, Yanma, Pineco, Delibird, Skarmory, Houndour, Phanpy, Miltank, Larvitar, and Lugia.

Event-exclusive Special Research

Not much is known about the Pokemon Go Tour 2022 Special Research at the time of writing other than it features Celebi.

It is only available during the event and leads to an encounter with the Mythical. If you catch it, then it will know an exclusive move.

If you complete the Special Research, then the game unlocks a second exclusive Masterwork Research line which will expand over several months.

Go Tour Johto Collection Challenges

The event will have Collection Challenges but nothing is known about them so far.

If they’re anything like last year’s, it could contain a task to obtain every single Pokemon in the Johto Pokedex.

Shiny Pokemon debuts

Unown forms G, O, T, U, R, and J will make their Shiny debut during the event, alongside other Johto Pokemon that haven’t been named yet.

Most of the Johto Pokedex will be available to catch in its Shiny form in Pokemon Go – more details to follow.

Pokemon Go Tour Johto non-ticketed features

Those who don’t want to pay for a ticket for the Pokemon Go Tour Johto event can still participate: