Pokemon Go Tour Kanto event: Shiny exclusives, start date, schedule, more

Pokemon GO has plans to celebrate its 5th anniversary and the 25th anniversary of the franchise in style with the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event. Here’s everything you need to know about the special in-game event.

It’s hard to believe that Pokemon has been around for 25 years now. In that time, it’s attracted fans from all kinds of different age groups, transcended many platforms, and become a pop-cultural icon.

Pokemon GO is the franchise’s deep-dive into the mobile gaming market, and it’s enjoyed five years of resounding success. To celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary, Niantic announced a global Pokemon GO event.

The Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event will take players from all four corners of the globe back to where it all began. They’ll be tasked with a challenge to catch all 150 original ‘mon in a single day. However, there are other surprises in store too.

Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event features

The Kanto event has a ticketed and non-ticketed experience. The former is jam-packed with features, while the latter has much less but is free for anyone to enjoy. We’ve summarized the differences below.

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticketed-experience features:

All Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto region will appear in the wild, raids, and encounters after research tasks. Incense will attract them, and they will also be obtainable via Evolution.

The goal is to try and catch all 150 original Pokemon. Players will be able to earn rewards and bragging rights in the process.

You’ll be able to choose between a Red Version and Green Version experience. Some Pokemon will be exclusive to each one. We’ve put together a guide on which version to choose

All 150 Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto region will also be available as Shiny Pokemon. It will be the first time some of them, including Ditto and Mew.

Players with a ticket will have access to the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research story, which will lead to a very special encounter: Shiny Ditto!

Finishing it will also grant access to a Masterwork Research story that will send players on a long and challenging journey. But in the end, they’ll be able to capture a Shiny Mew.

Catching Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto region will earn you more Candy.

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto nonticketed-experience features:

Pokemon originally discovered in Kanto will still appear in the wild and in raids.

Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo will return to Legendary raids.

Players without a ticket will still have access to event-exclusive Timed Research.

Trade range will be increased to 40 km.

Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto featured exclusive attacks

Certain ‘mon caught during the Kanto event will be added to your collection with an event-specific move, but these are all very powerful Pokemon and trainers will only have a short window to capture them.

The following Gen 1 Legendaries will all know exclusive moves:

Articuno caught during the event will know Hurricane.

Zapdos caught during the event will know Thunder Shock.

Moltres caught during the event will know Sky Attack.

Mewtwo caught during the event will know Psystrike.

How to get Shiny Mew and Shiny Ditto

One of the most exciting features of the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event is the debut of two long-awaited Shiny variations of Kanto creatures: Shiny Mew and Shiny Ditto.

While most Kanto ‘mon already have Shiny versions, fans have been wondering when the OG Pokemon will be getting the incredibly rare Shiny versions in Pokemon GO for a while now… but they’re finally here.

We’ve put together a guide on how to get Shiny Ditto and a guide detailing how to get Shiny Mew which should help you with your journey to catching the elusive Shinies.

Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto tickets and how to join

Pokemon GO players can buy tickets for the GO Tour: Kanto event in the shop within the app. It will set you back $11.99 and cannot be bought with PokeCoins. Here’s a step by step guide.

Open the shop within the app and press on the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto image.

Press the Buy button.

If you see a purchase confirmation, then the transaction has been completed.

The ticket will appear as an item in your Item Bag.

Once purchased, you’ll be able to choose which event version you’d like to participate in.

To do that, press on the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket in your Item Bag and selecting either the Red Version or Green Version. The decision is final and cannot be changed.

After that, all you need to do is sit back, relax, and wait until Saturday, February 20, 2021. Then, you’ll have access to the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticketed experience.

Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event schedule

The Kanto Tour event kicks off February 20 at 9 A.M. (local time) for all players. Here is a complete breakdown of each in-game region’s designated time slots and what Pokemon you can expect to spawn during those hours.

9 A.M. to 10 A.M. – Pallet Town Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Caterpie, Weedle, Pidgey, Rattata, Spearow, Pikachu, Zubat

10 A.M. to 11 A.M. – Pewter City Nidoran(♀/♂), Clefairy, Paras, Diglett, Geodude, Magnemite, Onix, Voltorb, Rhyhorn

11 A.M. to 12 P.M. – Cerulean City Jigglypuff, Psyduck, Poliwag, Tentacool, Shellder, Krabby, Horsea, Goldeen, Staryu, Magikarp

12 P.M. to 1 P.M. – Fuchsia City Venonat, Abra, Ponyta, Grimer, Gastly, Drowzee, Exeggcute, Koffing, Omanyte, Kabuto

1 P.M. to 2 P.M. – Pokémon League Machop, Slowpoke, Doduo, Seel, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Jynx, Eevee, Porygon, Dratini

2 P.M. to 3 P.M. – Pallet Town Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Caterpie, Weedle, Pidgey, Rattata, Spearow, Pikachu, Zubat

3 P.M. to 4 P.M. – Pewter City Nidoran(♀/♂), Clefairy, Paras, Diglett, Geodude, Magnemite, Onix, Voltorb, Rhyhorn

4 P.M.to 5 P.M. – Cerulean City Jigglypuff, Psyduck, Poliwag, Tentacool, Shellder, Krabby, Horsea, Goldeen, Staryu, Magikarp

5 P.M. to 6 P.M. – Fuchsia City Venonat, Abra, Ponyta, Grimer, Gastly, Drowzee, Exeggcute, Koffing, Omanyte, Kabuto

6 P.M. to 7 P.M. – Pokémon League Machop, Slowpoke, Doduo, Seel, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Jynx, Eevee, Porygon, Dratini

7 P.M. to 9 P.M. – Pokémon from all previous hours

There’s everything you need to know about what Pokemon will be available and when during the Kanto Tour event.

When does the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event begin?

The Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event kicks off on Saturday, February 20, 2021. It lasts from 9 AM to 9 PM local time. Players should make sure to log on and catch the event-exclusive Pokemon, participate in the Special Research Tasks, and enjoy all of the other festivities Niantic has planned.

Make sure you check out our dedicated Pokemon GO hub for the latest news, guides, and features, including information on the special Pokemon Go event starting February 21 and running up until the 25th Anniversary Pokemon Day on February 27.