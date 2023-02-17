All new Shinies in Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn & how to get them

Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn is introducing some new Shiny Pokemon to the game, so we’ve put together a list to help you keep track of the Shinies you want to catch.

There’s plenty to do during Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn like completing Special Research quests and battling Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre, but Pokedex completionists will probably have something else on their mind: New Shinies!

Just like pretty much every other major event in Pokemon Go, there’s going to be several Shinies making their debut during Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn. If you’re looking to catch ’em all, you’ll find a roundup of the new Shiny Pokemon below.

Article continues after ad

Niantic

All new Shinies in Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn

These are all of the Shiny Pokemon debuting in the Tour Hoenn event and how to get them:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Shiny Pokemon How to get it What it looks like Shiny Unown H Unconfirmed Shiny Surskit Spawns in the wild during the Eerie Mists Habitat & hatches from 5km Eggs Shiny Masquerain Evolve a Shiny Surskit Shiny Gulpin Spawns in the wild during the Verdant Earth Habitat & hatches from 5km Eggs Shiny Swalot Evolve a Shiny Gulpin Shiny Torkoal Hatches from 10km Eggs Shiny Cacnea Spawns in the wild during the Blistering Sands Habitat & hatches from 5km Eggs Shiny Cacturne Evolve a Shiny Cacnea Shiny Tropius Hatches from 10km Eggs Shiny Relicanth Hatches from 10km Eggs Shiny Kecleon Attaches itself to random PokeStops Shiny Jirachi Purchase and complete the Wish Granted Masterwork Research

The chances of encountering a Shiny Pokemon are always very low, but you’ll have a slightly boosted chance of encountering Shinies from the Hoenn region during the Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn event.

These new Shinies will first be available for trainers who have a ticket to the Las Vegas event (February 18-19). They will then be available for players worldwide during the free global event (February 25-26).

Good luck catching those new Shinies! To get the most out of this event, make sure you check out our Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn guide.