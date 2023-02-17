GamingPokemon

All new Shinies in Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn & how to get them

Pokemon Go
New Shiny Pokemon appearing during Go Tour HoennNiantic

Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn is introducing some new Shiny Pokemon to the game, so we’ve put together a list to help you keep track of the Shinies you want to catch.

There’s plenty to do during Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn like completing Special Research quests and battling Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre, but Pokedex completionists will probably have something else on their mind: New Shinies!

Just like pretty much every other major event in Pokemon Go, there’s going to be several Shinies making their debut during Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn. If you’re looking to catch ’em all, you’ll find a roundup of the new Shiny Pokemon below.

Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon in Pokemon Go Tour HoennNiantic

All new Shinies in Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn

These are all of the Shiny Pokemon debuting in the Tour Hoenn event and how to get them:

Shiny PokemonHow to get itWhat it looks like
Shiny Unown HUnconfirmedShiny Unown H
Shiny SurskitSpawns in the wild during the Eerie Mists Habitat & hatches from 5km EggsShiny Surskit
Shiny MasquerainEvolve a Shiny SurskitShiny Masquerain
Shiny GulpinSpawns in the wild during the Verdant Earth Habitat & hatches from 5km EggsShiny Gulpin
Shiny SwalotEvolve a Shiny GulpinShiny Swalot
Shiny TorkoalHatches from 10km EggsShiny Torkoal
Shiny CacneaSpawns in the wild during the Blistering Sands Habitat & hatches from 5km EggsShiny Cacnea
Shiny CacturneEvolve a Shiny CacneaShiny Cacturne
Shiny TropiusHatches from 10km EggsShiny Tropius
Shiny RelicanthHatches from 10km EggsShiny Relicanth
Shiny KecleonAttaches itself to random PokeStopsShiny Kecleon in Pokemon Go
Shiny JirachiPurchase and complete the Wish Granted Masterwork ResearchShiny Jirachi in Pokemon Go

The chances of encountering a Shiny Pokemon are always very low, but you’ll have a slightly boosted chance of encountering Shinies from the Hoenn region during the Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn event.

These new Shinies will first be available for trainers who have a ticket to the Las Vegas event (February 18-19). They will then be available for players worldwide during the free global event (February 25-26).

Good luck catching those new Shinies! To get the most out of this event, make sure you check out our Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn guide.

