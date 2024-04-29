Pokemon Go A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research tasks & rewards

The tasks and rewards for Pokemon Go’s A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research have been revealed. Here’s what you can expect.

The A Glimpse in Daylight Timed Research will be available for those who purchase a Pokemon Go Fest 2024: Global ticket by May 6, 2024. Trainers must also play the mobile game anytime between April 30 and May 6.

Participating in the Timed Research allows players early access to the Sun Crown, a Go Fest-themed avatar item.

On the other hand, Pokemon Go users who purchase a Go Fest Global ticket by June 6 will be able to earn a Moon Crown avatar after completing another Timed Research. They must also log in to the mobile game anytime between May 31 and June 6.

Article continues after ad

Thanks to Leek Duck, you can find the tasks and rewards for A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research below:

Step 1 of 1

Explore 1km – x1 Super Incubator

Complete 5 Field Research tasks – Sunkern encounter

Spin 10 Pokestops or Gyms – 791 XP

Power up 10 Steel-type Pokemon – Solrock encounter

Catch 25 different species of Pokemon – x1 Lucky Egg

Rewards: x3 Golden Razz Berries, Sun Crown, 3000 XP

That’s everything you need to know about the A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research in Pokemon Go. Take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content below:

Article continues after ad

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide |