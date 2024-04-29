Pokemon Go A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research tasks & rewards

GamingPokemon

Cassidy Stephenson
The tasks and rewards for Pokemon Go’s A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research have been revealed. Here’s what you can expect.

The A Glimpse in Daylight Timed Research will be available for those who purchase a Pokemon Go Fest 2024: Global ticket by May 6, 2024. Trainers must also play the mobile game anytime between April 30 and May 6.

Participating in the Timed Research allows players early access to the Sun Crown, a Go Fest-themed avatar item.

On the other hand, Pokemon Go users who purchase a Go Fest Global ticket by June 6 will be able to earn a Moon Crown avatar after completing another Timed Research. They must also log in to the mobile game anytime between May 31 and June 6.

Thanks to Leek Duck, you can find the tasks and rewards for A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research below:

Step 1 of 1

  • Explore 1km – x1 Super Incubator
  • Complete 5 Field Research tasks – Sunkern encounter
  • Spin 10 Pokestops or Gyms – 791 XP
  • Power up 10 Steel-type Pokemon – Solrock encounter
  • Catch 25 different species of Pokemon – x1 Lucky Egg

Rewards: x3 Golden Razz Berries, Sun Crown, 3000 XP

