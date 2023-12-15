Pokemon Go December 2023 Community Day and Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s massive December 2023 Community Day event features two event-exclusive Timed Research quests to complete. Here’s how trainers can complete these two Timed Research quests and earn their rewards.

Pokemon Go is hosting a massive Community Day event for December 2023, which will include Pokemon featured during past CD events throughout this year.

What’s more, this December 2023 CD event will offer up two event-exclusive Timed Research quests, that give trainers the chance to encounter tons of Pokemon and earn some handy items.

This guide will go over both the standard December 2023 Community Day Timed Research quest as well as the Evolution Extravaganza Timed Research quest. So, let’s go over each quests tasks and the rewards they give.

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go December 2023 Community Day Timed Research tasks & rewards

Thanks to Leek Duck, here are the tasks & rewards for the December 2023 Community Day Timed Research quest:

Step 1 of 6

Power up Pokémon 7 times – Hoppip encounter

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Chespin encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon featured during 2023 Community Days – Starly encounter

Rewards: Noibat Encounter

Step 2 of 6

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Alolan Sandshrew encounter

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Sandshrew encounter

Power up Pokemon 7 times – Stufful encounter

Rewards: Togetic Encounter

Step 3 of 6

Evolve 2 Pokemon – Slowpoke encounter

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Galarian Slowpoke encounter

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Spheal encounter

Rewards: Fennekin Encounter

Step 4 of 6

Power up Pokémon 7 times – Deino encounter

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Poliwag encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon featured during 2023 Community Days – Galarian Zigzagoon encounter

Rewards: Litwick Encounter

Step 5 of 6

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Roggenrola encounter

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Axew encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times – Grubbin encounter

Rewards: Teddiursa Encounter

Step 6 of 6

Evolve 2 Pokemon – Alolan Geodude encounter

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Timburr encounter

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Wooper encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times – Paldean Wooper

Rewards: Froakie Encounter, 2023 XP, Stardust x2023

Trainers will automatically receive this Timed Research when the event starts on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 2 PM local time. Since it’s a Timed Research, players must complete it before the event ends at 5 PM local time.

Niantic

Pokemon Go Evolution Extravaganza Community Day Timed Research tasks & rewards

Thanks to Leek Duck, here are the tasks & rewards for the Evolution Extravaganza Timed Research quest

Step 1 of 1

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – King’s Rock x1

Make 5 Nice Throws – King’s Rock x1

Rewards: Magnetic Lure Module x1

That’s all you need to know about how to complete both December 2023 Community Day Timed Research quests in Pokemon Go. Check out more of our helpful Pokemon Go guides below:

