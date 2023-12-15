Pokemon Go December 2023 Community Day and Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go December 2023 Community Day and Timed Research tasks & rewardsNiantic
Pokemon Go’s massive December 2023 Community Day event features two event-exclusive Timed Research quests to complete. Here’s how trainers can complete these two Timed Research quests and earn their rewards.
Pokemon Go is hosting a massive Community Day event for December 2023, which will include Pokemon featured during past CD events throughout this year.
What’s more, this December 2023 CD event will offer up two event-exclusive Timed Research quests, that give trainers the chance to encounter tons of Pokemon and earn some handy items.
This guide will go over both the standard December 2023 Community Day Timed Research quest as well as the Evolution Extravaganza Timed Research quest. So, let’s go over each quests tasks and the rewards they give.
Pokemon Go December 2023 Community Day Timed Research tasks & rewards
Thanks to Leek Duck, here are the tasks & rewards for the December 2023 Community Day Timed Research quest:
Step 1 of 6
- Power up Pokémon 7 times – Hoppip encounter
- Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Chespin encounter
- Catch 15 Pokemon featured during 2023 Community Days – Starly encounter
Rewards: Noibat Encounter
Step 2 of 6
- Transfer 10 Pokemon – Alolan Sandshrew encounter
- Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Sandshrew encounter
- Power up Pokemon 7 times – Stufful encounter
Rewards: Togetic Encounter
Step 3 of 6
- Evolve 2 Pokemon – Slowpoke encounter
- Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Galarian Slowpoke encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokemon – Spheal encounter
Rewards: Fennekin Encounter
Step 4 of 6
- Power up Pokémon 7 times – Deino encounter
- Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Poliwag encounter
- Catch 15 Pokemon featured during 2023 Community Days – Galarian Zigzagoon encounter
Rewards: Litwick Encounter
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Step 5 of 6
- Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Roggenrola encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokemon – Axew encounter
- Power up Pokemon 10 times – Grubbin encounter
Rewards: Teddiursa Encounter
Step 6 of 6
- Evolve 2 Pokemon – Alolan Geodude encounter
- Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Timburr encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokemon – Wooper encounter
- Power up Pokemon 10 times – Paldean Wooper
Rewards: Froakie Encounter, 2023 XP, Stardust x2023
Trainers will automatically receive this Timed Research when the event starts on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 2 PM local time. Since it’s a Timed Research, players must complete it before the event ends at 5 PM local time.
Pokemon Go Evolution Extravaganza Community Day Timed Research tasks & rewards
Thanks to Leek Duck, here are the tasks & rewards for the Evolution Extravaganza Timed Research quest
Step 1 of 1
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – King’s Rock x1
- Make 5 Nice Throws – King’s Rock x1
Rewards: Magnetic Lure Module x1
Trainers will automatically receive this Timed Research when the event starts on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 2 PM local time. Since it’s a Timed Research, players must complete it before the event ends at 5 PM local time.
That’s all you need to know about how to complete both December 2023 Community Day Timed Research quests in Pokemon Go. Check out more of our helpful Pokemon Go guides below:
Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips