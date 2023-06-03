Pokemon Go Searching for Gold Research Day Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go is offering a paid Timed Research event during the Searching for Gold Research Day event. Here’s how trainers can complete each task and earn their rewards.

Pokemon Go has finally moved onto its next season, called Hidden Gems, and is kicking things off with the season’s first Research Day event.

The Searching for Gold Research Day event is set to begin on Saturday, June 3, 2023, between 2 pm and 5 pm local time, and will feature a variety of different Pokemon that players can encounter, like Buizel, Tympole, Shelmet, and more.

This event also features a paid Timed Research event that will let players encounter several Pokemon of their choice by completing tasks. Here’s how trainer can complete those tasks and earn their rewards.

Niantic The Searching for Gold Research Day Timed Research features Nosepass, Barboach, Sableye, and more.

Pokemon Go Searching for Gold Research Day Timed Research tasks

Thanks to Leekduck.com, here are the tasks & rewards included in the Searching for Gold Research Day Timed Research event.

Step 1 of 2

Complete a Field Research task – Pokemon encounter Branching choice: Choose Nosepass, Barboach, Sableye, Caterpie, or Magikarp



Rewards: 1000 Stardust and 2500 XP

Step 2 of 2

Complete a Field Research Task – Chosen Pokemon Encounter

Complete 2 Field Research Task – Chosen Pokemon Encounter

Complete 3 Field Research Task – Chosen Pokemon Encounter

Complete 4 Field Research Task – Chosen Pokemon Encounter

Complete 5 Field Research Task – Chosen Pokemon Encounter

Complete 6 Field Research Task – Chosen Pokemon Encounter

Complete 7 Field Research Task – Chosen Pokemon Encounter

Complete 8 Field Research Task – Chosen Pokemon Encounter

Complete 9 Field Research Task – Chosen Pokemon Encounter

Complete 10 Field Research Task – Chosen Pokemon Encounter

Rewards: Encounter with Nosepass, Barboach Sableye, Caterpie, or Magikarp

Each Pokemon chosen by the player has a Shiny variant that’s predominantly gold-colored — hence the Searching for Gold theme. Hopefully, trainers can get lucky and snag a couple of Shiny Pokemon through this Timed Research.

Trainers who have purchased the Timed Research quest for $1 USD must complete these tasks and claim their rewards before from Saturday, June 3, 2023, 5 PM local time or they will expire.

