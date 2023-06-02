Gold PokeStops are quite rare in Pokemon Go, so if you’ve spotted one in the wild you might be wondering what they are and how to use them to get Gimmighoul Coins.

PokeStops have been around for years in Pokemon Go, but every now and then a PokeStop will appear that looks a little different from the blue ones you’d normally expect to see.

One example of this is the Gold PokeStop which made its debut in November 2022. These only appear during special events or when someone places a Golden Lure Module on a regular PokeStop.

So if you’ve spotted a Gold PokeStop, here’s everything you need to know about them.

What are Gold Pokestops in Pokemon Go?

Gold PokeStops appear at random on the overworld map and have a chance to give out Gimmighoul Coins when you spin them, although it’s not guaranteed that this will happen every time you spin one.

They will also reward you with more items than you would get from regular PokeStops, so it’s always worth giving a Gold PokeStop a spin when you spot one.

Gold PokeStops can appear during special events or when you or another Trainer places a Golden Lure Module onto a regular PokeStop. You can spot them from a distance so they aren’t too hard to find.

The next special event featuring Gold PokeStops will be the Searching For Gold Research Day on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gold PokeStops will be appearing more frequently from 2PM to 5PM local time.

What are Gimmighoul Coins used for?

Gimmighoul Coins can be used to evolve Roaming Form Gimmighoul into Gholdengo in Pokemon Go.

The bad news is that you’ll need to collect a whopping 999 Gimmighoul Coins before you can do that, so it’s going to take you quite a while to complete this evolution process.

There are a few different ways to get more Gimmighoul Coins. The first is to spin Gold PokeStops, the second is to place a Golden Lure Module and spin that PokeStop, and the third is to catch a Gimmighoul.

If you’ve not caught a Roaming Form Gimmighoul yet, then you’ll need to link your Pokemon Go account with your copy of Scarlet & Violet. We’ve got a guide for catching Gimmighoul that should help you out.

