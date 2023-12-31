Here are what tasks Pokemon Go players will need to complete to unlock the New Year 2024 event’s Timed Research rewards.

The popular mobile game’s New Year festivities to ring in 2024 will run from Monday, January 1, 2024, at 10 AM and runs until Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 8 PM local time. The event will mark the debut of the new costumed Pokemon of both Jigglypuff and Wiggytulf wearing ribbons.

Pokemon Go New Year will also feature several festive creatures, like Charmander, Wurmple, and Wobbuffet, wearing party hats.

Article continues after ad

If you’re hoping to complete the event’s Timed Research, here’s everything you need to know about its tasks & rewards.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go New Year’s 2024 Timed Research tasks & rewards

Niantic

Thanks to Serebii, we have the tasks & rewards for the Pokemon Go New Year’s 2024 Timed Research below:

Step 1 of 1

Walk 1km – 2024x Stardust

Catch 20 Pokemon – Jigglypuff encounter

Hatch 2 Eggs – Hoothoot encounter

Take 4 Snapshots of Wild Pokemon – Wurmple encounter

Rewards: 100x PokeCoins, 10000 XP

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The Pokemon Go New Year’s 2024 Timed Research will cost $1.00 or equivalent pricing in one’s local region.

Timed Research tickets will be available in the in-game shop from Monday, January 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s New Year Timed Research. Check out more of our helpful Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips

Article continues after ad