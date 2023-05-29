Pokemon Go reveals ‘Hidden Gems’ season name as launch nears

Niantic has announced the name of the next Pokemon Go season, Hidden Gems, set to launch on June 1, 2023.

In March 2023, Pokemon Go’s Rising Heroes began and introduced new features. The tenth season added the Roaming Form Gimmighoul and Pokemon in XXS and XXL sizes. However, some players have criticized Rising Heroes as one of the worst seasons Pokemon Go has seen.

Rising Heroes ends on June 1, 2023, at 10 AM local time. Before then, trainers must open the game to receive the Let’s Go! Special Research quest to claim the Master Ball.

Prior to saying goodbye to the Rising Heroes season, Niantic announced the name of Season 11 – Hidden Gems.

Pokemon Go reveals ‘Hidden Gems’ season alongside video

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

On Twitter, Pokemon Go declared Hidden Gems as the name of Season 11. The mobile game also included a short clip featuring Pokemon like Krabby and Lucario.

The video showed trainers digging up strange shards on a beach. The combination supports the theory that Pokemon Go could hold a beach festival sometime in the Summer of 2023.

Pokemon Go Season 11 Hidden Gems will launch on June 1, 2023, after Rising Heroes concludes. While Niantic hasn’t confirmed a specific end date, Hidden Gems will likely run for three months until the beginning of September.

In response to the mobile game’s announcement, a Twitter user included a screenshot of a Pokemon Go leak. “Leaks were right I guess,” the player wrote. It claimed Pokemon Go would add Sandygast as part of a beach festival.

However, Pokemon Go players should not trust leaks until Niantic specifically confirms the topic.

