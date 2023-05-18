Pokemon Go Rising Shadows event: Shiny Shadow Mewtwo & Master Ball debut

The Pokemon Go Rising Shadows event will bring the Season of Rising Heroes to a close, so here’s everything you need to know about it – including details of the new Shadow Raid Battles.

It’s been a busy three months featuring Elite Raids and loads of Special Research quests, but the Season of Heroes is almost over. Before that happens, though, there’s one final event to enjoy: Rising Shadows.

You might have already guessed from the name, but this season-ending event is all about the villainous Team Go Rocket. This time, they’ll be taking over Gyms to introduce Shadow Raid Battles to the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Rising Shadows event in Pokemon Go.

Contents

The Rising Shadows event will begin on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 10AM local time and end on June 1, 2023, at 10AM local time.

Shadow Raid Battles make their debut

Shadow Raid Battles will finally make their Pokemon Go debut during the Rising Shadows event, with powerful 1-Star, 3-Star, and 5-Star Shadow Pokemon appearing at select Gyms that have been taken over by Team Go Rocket.

Shadow Raid Bosses will become enraged as you battle them, leading to an increase in their attack and defense. They can be subdued with Purified Gems, a new item that can be formed with Shadow Shards dropped by Team Go Rocket members.

We’ve got more information about Shadow Raids here.

Shiny Shadow Mewtwo debuts in Shadow Raid Battles

Shadow Mewtwo will return to Pokemon Go during the Rising Shadows event. It will appear in Shadow Raids from Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 10AM until Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 8PM local time.

You might be able to encounter a Shiny Shadow Mewtwo for the first time in Pokemon Go, although remember that the chances of this happening are slim.

Shadow Raid Bosses during Rising Shadows event

The following Shadow Pokemon will appear in 1-Star Raids during this event:

Shadow Poliwag

Shadow Machop

Shadow Bellsprout

Shadow Beldum

The following Shadow Pokemon will appear in 3-Star Raids during this event:

Shadow Bayleef

Shadow Quilava

Shadow Croconaw

Shadow Sneasel

Be aware that there will also be some Gyms that have regular non-Shadow Pokemon as Raid Bosses.

Pokemon Go Rising Shadows wild spawns

The following Pokemon will spawn more frequently in the wild during this event:

Ekans

Golbat

Koffing

Houndour

Poochyena

Stunky

Skorupi

The Master Ball arrives in Pokemon Go

While everyone’s attention is on Shadow Raid Battles, don’t forget that the Master Ball will also be making its Pokemon Go debut during the Rising Shadows event!

You can get a single Master Ball by completing the Let’s Go! Special Research story, as a new set of tasks will go live alongside the Rising Shadows event on May 22, 2023.

That’s everything you need to know about the Rising Shadows event. While you’re here, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

