How to get Shadow Lugia & Regigigas in Pokemon Go’s Team Go Rocket battles

Pokemon Go’s October 2023 Team Go Rocket takeover event sees the introduction of Shadow Lugia and Shadow Regigas. Here’s everything trainers need to know about catching both of these shadow Legendary Pokemon.

October 2023 marks yet another month where a Pokemon Go Team Go Rocket event introduces more Shadow Pokemon to the monster-catching mobile game.

In October, trainers will have the chance to catch the newly introduced Shadow Regigigas and Shadow Lugia.

Shadow Lugia is notably different than Apex Shadow Lugia, so trainers should definitely try to catch one during October 2023. For those wondering how to do so, keep reading for some handy tips and tricks.

How to get Shadow Lugia in Pokemon Go

Shadow Lugia will appear in Five-star Shadow Raids from October 28, 2023, at 10 AM until Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 8 PM local time.

This means that players will have just under two days to take on this difficult Shadow Lugia raid event to catch one for themselves.

As a Psychic/Flying-type Legendary Pokemon, it’s best to bring strong Rock, Ghost, Electric, Ice, or Dark-type Pokemon into the Raid for the best chance of bringing it down and catching it for yourself.

How to get Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon Go

Shadow Regigigas is only available by taking on the Special Research story included in the Team Go Rocket Takeover event for October 2023.

During the Special Research, trainers must complete tasks to progress through the different steps while chasing down Giovanni.

Niantic

After trainers use their Super Rocket Radar, they’ll have the chance to face Giovanni in battle, who will use Shadow Regigigas to close out the encounter. For tips on how to take down Giovanni and Shadow Regigigas, we have a handy guide.

After defeating the colossal Shadow Pokemon in battle, you’ll have the chance to catch it for yourself.

That’s everything you need to know about getting Shadow Lugia and Regigigas in Pokemon Go. Check out our other Pokemon Go articles below:

