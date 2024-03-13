Pokemon Go World of Wonders Taken Over: Shadow Groudon & Shiny Sandile debuts, more

Pokemon Go announced the World of Wonders: Taken Over event on March 13, which features Team Go Rocket and the debut of Shadow Groudon, Shiny Sandile, and much more.

Pokemon Go’s World of Wonders season is in full swing, as fans have had plenty of events like the Charged-Up Research Day and Weather Week to catch some great monsters.

Now, the mobile game announced the World of Wonders: Taken Over event, which features the return of Team Go Rocket and some powerful Shadow Pokemon.

Trainers can look forward to a new Shadow Pokemon debut as well as a brand-new Shiny addition. So, let’s break down everything players need to know about the World of Wonders: Taken Over event.

The Pokemon Go World of Wonders: Taken Over event will begin on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 12 AM and will continue until Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 11:59 PM local time.

Pokemon Go debut of Shadow Groudon and Shiny Sandile

The World of Wonders: Taken Over event will feature two brand-new additions to the mobile game.

First, trainers can catch Shadow Groudon for the first time as part of a Special Research quest tied to this event. Players can claim this Special Research until the end of Pokémon GO: World of Wonders on June 1, 2024, at 9:59 AM local time.

Additionally, fans can now find Shiny Sandile in Pokemon Go, which will be available beginning with this event.

Pokemon Go World of Wonders: Taken Over Shadow Raids

As this event focuses on Team Go Rocket, there will be plenty of Shadow Raids to take part in. Trainers can see every available Shadow Raid for the event listed below:

One-Star Shadow Raids

Shadow Drowzee*

Shadow Poliwag*

Shadow Barboach

Shadow Foongus

Three-Star Shadow Raids

Shadow Hitmontop

Shadow Wobbuffet

Shadow Sneasel*

Five-Star Shadow Raids

Shadow Mewtwo*

*It’s important to note that Shadow Mewtwo will only be available from Saturday, March 30, 2024, to Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go World of Wonders: Taken Over Shadow Pokemon

Team Go Rocket’s Grunts and Leaders will be using different Shadow Pokemon in this event. The following Shadow Pokemon will appear in this event:

Shadow Pidgey

Shadow Darumaka

Shadow Gothita

Shadow Solosis

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go World of Wonders: Taken Over wild spawns

The Pokemon listed below will appear more frequently in the wild during this event:

Murkrow*

Sableye*

Purrloin*

Scraggy*

Inkay*

Zorua*

Vullaby*

Deino*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go World of Wonders: Taken Over Eggs

Trainers can hatch the following Pokemon from 12km Eggs during this event:

Larvitar*

Sandile*

Pawniard*

Vullaby*

Deino*

Pancham*

Salandit

Varoom

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go World of Wonders: Taken Over Field Research

This event will feature a themed Field Research task which will give trainers Mysterious Components, Charged TMs, Fast TMs, and encounters with event-themed Pokemon.

Pokemon Go World of Wonders: Taken Over Timed Research

This event will feature two Timed Research quests that trainers can take on — one free and one paid.

The freeTimed Research quest will challenge players to complete research tasks to earn items and encounters with event-themed Pokemon.

The Paid Timed Research quest will be available to purchase for $2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency). It will focus on having trainers defeat Go Rocket Grunts and offer the following rewards:

Six Mysterious Components

One Super Incubator

One Rocket Radar

An encounter with Pawniard

The paid Timed Research ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until March 30, 2024, at 11:59 PM local time.

As with all Timed Research quests, the rewards for both quests will expire on Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 11:59 PM local time.

Pokemon Go World of Wonders: Taken Over bonuses

Several different perks and bonuses are being offered during the World of Wonders: Taken Over event.

Throughout the event Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokeStops and in balloons and trainers will be able to use Charged TMs to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

A Team GO Rocket Box will be available in the Web Store shop during the event. This bundle will cost US$9.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) and will include seven Rocket Radars, seven Premium Battle Passes, seven Ultra Balls, and seven Silver Pinap Berries.

Additionally, another event bundle can be purchased through the in-game shop. For 300 PokeCoins, trainers can get one incubator, one Rocket Radar, and one Premium Battle Pass.

New event-themed PokeStop Showcases will appear at different PokeStops during the event.

A new Avatar Pose, called Poke Ball Throw, will also be available to purchase in the shop during and after the event.

