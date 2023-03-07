What is an Elite Raid in Pokemon Go & which Pokemon can you catch?

If you’re wondering what an Elite Raid is in Pokemon Go, we’ve got all the information you need right here including which Pokemon you can battle and catch.

Raid Battles have been a popular feature in Pokemon Go for years now. They allow trainers to take on powerful creatures like Legendaries on a rotating schedule that keeps things fresh throughout the year.

While standard Raid Battles always follow the same format, Elite Raids work a little differently. To help you overcome them, we’ve rounded up all the details you need about these extra-difficult challenges.

Contents

Niantic

What are Elite Raids in Pokemon Go?

Elite Raids are highly challenging Raid Battles that appear in special Raid Eggs at Gyms during special events. They take 24 hours to hatch, and once they do, you’ll have just 30 minutes to battle the Raid Boss that’s inside before they disappear.

Article continues after ad

Because they’re such high-tier opponents, it’s recommended that you team up with a big group of trainers and put together a team of solid counters to target their weaknesses. If you manage to defeat an Elite Raid Boss, you’ll be given the chance to catch it.

One of the most important distinctions to make with Elite Raids is that you can only take part in these limited-time battles by going out and visiting the host Gym in person. This means you can’t use Remote Raid Passes to join an Elite Raid Battle.

All of the Elite Raids that have appeared in Pokemon Go so far have featured Mythical or Legendary Pokemon, and this is often the only way you can encounter these rare creatures, so it’s definitely worth taking part if you have the time and a spare Raid Pass.

Article continues after ad

Niantic

When is the next Elite Raid taking place in Pokemon Go?

The next Elite Raid will take place on Saturday, March 11, 2023, with Eggs hatching at 11AM, 2PM, and 5PM. The star of these Elite Raids will be the Legendary Regidrago, which makes its Pokemon Go debut.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

There will be another Elite Raid event taking place on Sunday, April 9, 2023. The star of these Elite Raids hasn’t been confirmed yet, but based on promotional images we can assume it will be Regieleki.

What Pokemon can you catch in Elite Raids?

The following Pokemon have appeared in Elite Raids in Pokemon Go so far:

Pokemon Type Date of first appearance Sprite Hoopa Unbound Psychic/Dark October 16, 2022 Regidrago Dragon March 11, 2023 Regieleki Electric April 9, 2023

Hoopa Unbound has appeared in Elite Raids on multiple occasions, so there’s every chance Regidrago and Regieleki will also return in the future.

Article continues after ad

We’ll keep this page updated when new Elite Raid events are announced, but in the meantime check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips