How to defeat Shadow Lugia in Pokemon Go: Best counters & weaknesses

Shadow Lugia is set to appear in Shadow Raid Battles in Pokemon Go, but it’s not going to be an easy opponent to defeat — so here are its weaknesses and some of the best counters to help you win.

October 2023 marks yet another Team Go Rocket takeover event in Pokemon Go, bringing brand new Shadow Pokemon for trainers to challenge.

This time around, Giovanni will be using Shadow Regigigas and trainers can attempt the Five-star Shadow Lugia raids throughout the event.

Of course, Shadow Raids are by no means a walk in the park, and trainers will have to prepare quite a bit before challenging Shadow Lugia. As such, let’s break down everything trainers should know about Shadow Lugia beforehand, like its weaknesses and the best counters to bring along.

Contents

How to defeat Shadow Lugia in Pokemon Go

Shadow Lugia will be appearing in Five-star Shadow Raids from Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 10 AM local time until Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 8 PM local time. This means trainers have just under two days to take on this Shadow Legendary.

Shadow Lugia is likely going to be quite a difficult raid thanks to the enraged mechanic. If you didn’t know, Shadow Raid Bosses grow enraged over time which increases their Attack and Defense stats.

While taking on this Shadow Raid with other trainers and bringing along effective counters to the Shadow Lugia raid will be as important as ever, you’ll likely have to rely on Purified Gems to take down this Shadow Pokemon.

Purified Gems are special items that can be used to subdue Shadow Raid Bosses, reducing their power in the process. If your group uses enough Purified Gems, you’ll be able to revert them to their non-enranged form, which is going to make Shadow Lugia much easier to bring down.

For those wondering how to obtain Purified Gems, you’ll need to collect a total of four Shadow Shards. Shadow Shards can be obtained by defeating members of Team Go Rocket or winning Shadow Raid Battles. Once you’ve collected enough, you’ll automatically get a Purified Gem.

Finally, it’s important to note that Remote Raid Passes cannot be used for Shadow Raid Battles, so you’ll find a nearby Gym that’s hosting a Shadow Lugia Raid in person and use a regular Raid Pass to take part.

Shadow Lugia weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Shadow Lugia is a Psychic/Flying-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Rock, Ghost, Electic, Ice, and Dark-type attacks.

On the other hand, Shadow Lugia is resistant to Fighting, Grass, and Psychic-type attacks. Additionally, it’s fully immune to Ground-type attacks, so it’s best to avoid using those wherever possible.

Best counters for Shadow Lugia in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters you can use to defeat Shadow Lugia in Pokemon Go:

POKEMON BEST MOVESET Mega Tyranitar Bite & Brutal Swing Mega Banette Shadow Claw & Shadow Ball Mega Houndoom Snarl & Foul Play Mega Diancie Rock Throw & Rock Slide Mega Manectric Thunder Fang & Wild Charge Thundurus (Therian) Volt Switch & Thunderbolt Raikou Thunder Shock & Wild Charge Xurkitree Thunder Shock & Discharge Giratina (Origin) Shadow Claw & Shadow Force Zekrom Charge Beam & Fusion Bolt Rhyperior Smack Down & Rock Wrecker Magnezone Spark & Wild Charge Baxcalibur Ice Fang & Avalanche Gengar Lick & Shadow Ball Rampardos Smack Down & Rock Slide Gholdengo Hex & Shadow Ball

We’ve included a mix of Megas, Legendaries, and regular Pokemon above so hopefully there’s something everyone can use there.

Don’t worry if you don’t have any of the counters we’ve listed, though — simply focus on the strongest Pokemon you have that can target Shadow Lugia’s weaknesses and team up with fellow trainers for the best chance of success.

Remember that bringing along Purified Gems is going to be just as important as having the right counters or teammates, so we would recommend taking on some low-level Shadow Raid Bosses or members of Team Go Rocket to stock up on those first.

