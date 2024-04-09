GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go Mega Heracross Raid Guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Raissa Jerez
pokemon go mega heracrossNIANTIC

Heracross’ Mega Evolution will finally debut in Pokemon Go. So, if you plan on challenging the beloved Gen 2 creature in its most powerful form, here are the best counters to target all of Mega Heracross’s weaknesses.

Even though Heracross has been available in Pokemon Go since 2017, Mega Heracross has been part of the missing Mega Evolutions list until now.

Now, the humongous Mega Heracross will debut in the game with its own Raid Day, which will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM local time. So, if you want to take down this dual Bug/Fighting beast in the game, here’s all you need to know.

Contents

Mega Heracross weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Mega Heracross is a dual Bug/Fighting-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak to Fire, Psychic, and Fairy-type moves with a double weakness towards Flying attacks.

Consequently, it’s resistant to Fighting, Ground, Bug, Grass, and Dark-type attacks, so avoid using those at all costs, as they won’t do much damage.

Mega Heracross counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters you can use during the battle:

POKEMONBEST MOVESET
Mega RayquazaMega Rayquaza pokemonAir Slash & Dragon Ascent
Mega PidgeotMega PidgeotGust & Brave Bird
Mega Charizard YMega Charizard YAir Slash & Blast Burn
Shadow MoltresPokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Moltres profile imageWing Attack & Sky Attack
Shadow StaraptorStaraptorGust & Fly
Shadow HonchkrowHonchkrow Pokemon GoPeck & Sky Attack
YveltalYveltalGust & Oblivion Wing
Enamorus (Incarnate Forme)enamorus pokemonFairy Wind & Fly
BraviaryBraviary in Pokemon GoAir Slash & Fly
UnfezantUnfezant New Pokemon Snap DexAir Slash & Sky Attack

We’ve included a mix of Megas, Legendaries, Shadow, and more common Pokemon in the table above so there should be something for trainers of all levels.

However, even though the Pokemon listed are very effective against Mega Heracross, they still need to be leveled up and know the proper moves if you want to win the battle.

How to get Mega Heracross in Pokemon Go

As a Mega Evolution, players can only get Mega Heracross by defeating it during a Mega Raid.

Players will get plenty of chances to take down Mega Heracross during its Raid Day on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM.

Then, it will stay as a Mega Raid Boss from April 13, 2024, until April 25, 2024, giving players more time.

pokemon go mega heracross raid dayNIANTIC

Can Mega Heracross be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Mega Heracross’ Shiny version will debut alongside its regular version during its special Raid Day.

This huge bug will be easy to spot as its color will change from deep blue to strong pink. However, it’s worth noting that there’s no special method to trigger a Shiny encounter, and even less so to secure a catch.

That’s all you need to know about Mega Heracross in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the list below:

Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour guide | Current Raid Bosses in Pokemon Go | Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | How to get Remote Raid PassesPokemon Go shop: Items list, prices, box changes

Related Topics

Pokemon Go

About The Author

Raissa Jerez

Based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Raissa is a Guides Writer for Dexerto with a Bachelor's Degree in Audiovisual Communication and Journalism. As a huge Nintendo fan her favorite franchises include Pokémon, Mario and Zelda, though you can also find her enjoying any FPS. You can contact her at raissa.jerez@dexerto.com

keep reading
Pokemon
Pokemon Go player stuns community with incredibly rare Shiny Snorlax
Noelle Corbett
Ash and Goh run through the jungle
Pokemon
Players devise “excellent” ways to get Pokemon Go players walking again
Nathan Ellingsworth
Mega Pinsir guide shiny Pokemon Go
Pokemon
How to get Mega Pinsir in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?
Scott Baird
The Pokemon Mewtwo appears floating in the air, alongside a Pokemon Go purified gem
Pokemon
This major Pokemon Go feature has to go according to fans
Jessica Filby

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.