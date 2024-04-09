Pokemon Go Mega Heracross Raid Guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Heracross’ Mega Evolution will finally debut in Pokemon Go. So, if you plan on challenging the beloved Gen 2 creature in its most powerful form, here are the best counters to target all of Mega Heracross’s weaknesses.

Even though Heracross has been available in Pokemon Go since 2017, Mega Heracross has been part of the missing Mega Evolutions list until now.

Now, the humongous Mega Heracross will debut in the game with its own Raid Day, which will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM local time. So, if you want to take down this dual Bug/Fighting beast in the game, here’s all you need to know.

Contents

Mega Heracross weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Mega Heracross is a dual Bug/Fighting-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak to Fire, Psychic, and Fairy-type moves with a double weakness towards Flying attacks.

Consequently, it’s resistant to Fighting, Ground, Bug, Grass, and Dark-type attacks, so avoid using those at all costs, as they won’t do much damage.

Mega Heracross counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters you can use during the battle:

POKEMON BEST MOVESET Mega Rayquaza Air Slash & Dragon Ascent Mega Pidgeot Gust & Brave Bird Mega Charizard Y Air Slash & Blast Burn Shadow Moltres Wing Attack & Sky Attack Shadow Staraptor Gust & Fly Shadow Honchkrow Peck & Sky Attack Yveltal Gust & Oblivion Wing Enamorus (Incarnate Forme) Fairy Wind & Fly Braviary Air Slash & Fly Unfezant Air Slash & Sky Attack

We’ve included a mix of Megas, Legendaries, Shadow, and more common Pokemon in the table above so there should be something for trainers of all levels.

However, even though the Pokemon listed are very effective against Mega Heracross, they still need to be leveled up and know the proper moves if you want to win the battle.

How to get Mega Heracross in Pokemon Go

As a Mega Evolution, players can only get Mega Heracross by defeating it during a Mega Raid.

Players will get plenty of chances to take down Mega Heracross during its Raid Day on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM.

Then, it will stay as a Mega Raid Boss from April 13, 2024, until April 25, 2024, giving players more time.

NIANTIC

Can Mega Heracross be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Mega Heracross’ Shiny version will debut alongside its regular version during its special Raid Day.

This huge bug will be easy to spot as its color will change from deep blue to strong pink. However, it’s worth noting that there’s no special method to trigger a Shiny encounter, and even less so to secure a catch.

That’s all you need to know about Mega Heracross in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the list below:

