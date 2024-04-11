Pokemon Go Mega Pinsir: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

The ferocious Mega Pinsir is one of the best Bug-type creatures in Pokemon Go. If you’re planning on adding it to your team, here are the best movesets you can teach it for PvP and Raids.

Mega Pinsir was introduced to the franchise with the Pokemon X & Y mainline titles, giving regular Pinsir not just a cooler look, but also a much-needed secondary typing: Flying.

This Mega Evolution made it into Pokemon Go almost a year ago, and now players will have the chance to gather plenty of Mega Pinsir Energy thanks to a Field Research Task from the Bug Out event.

If you manage to do so, here are Mega Pinsir’s best movesets that you can use for both PvP and Raid battles in Pokemon Go.

Contents

THE POKEMON COMPANY

Pokemon Go Mega Pinsir all moves

The scary Mega Pinsir has a total of three Fast Moves and seven Charged Moves in Pokemon Go, giving it a decent amount of options to pick from. Here’s its full moveset:

Mega Pinsir Fast Moves

Fury Cutter (Bug/STAB)

Bug Bite (Bug/STAB)

Rock Smash (Fighting)

Mega Pinsir Charged Moves

Vise Grip (Normal)

X-Scissor (Bug/STAB)

Close Combat (Fighting)

Superpower (Fighting)

Submission (Fighting/Elite TM)

Frustration (Normal/Shadow Pokemon)

Return (Normal/Purified Pokemon)

Pokemon Go Mega Pinsir best PvP moveset

The best Mega Pinsir moveset for PvP consists of Fury Cutter as a Fast Move and X-Scissor as a Charged Move.

Due to Mega Pinsir not having the Fighting type, it’s not worth considering Rock Smash as a Fast Move. Instead, you can go with either Fury Cutter or Bug Bite, which are very similar. However, the first one is easier to dodge with and offers a fast energy charge.

Even though it has a lot of Charged Moves, the only one worthwhile is X-Scissor, as it is powerful, benefits from STAB, and can work as bait for shields.

If you happen to be able to afford a secondary move, go with Close Combat for more coverage. Plus, it’s quite strong.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go Mega Pinsir best Raid moveset

Pokemon Go’s best Raid moveset for Mega Pinsir is Bug Bite as a Fast Move and X-Scissor as a Charged Move.

Again, the differences between Bug Bite and Fury Cutter are very slim, but here you can choose Bug Bite for a higher damage per second.

As the only Bug-type move, go for X-Scissor as a Charged Move to benefit from the extra STAB. This combination will easily destroy anything with a Bug weakness.

That’s all you need to know about Mega Pinsir’s best moveset for PvP and Raids in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the list below:

