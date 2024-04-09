GamingPokemon

How to get Mega Pinsir in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?

Scott Baird
Mega Pinsir guide shiny Pokemon GoThe Pokemon Company/Niantic

Mega Pinsir is a powerful Bug/Flying-type Pokemon, but how do you get this ferocious insect in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?

Pinsir was one of the biggest beneficiaries of Mega Evolution in Pokemon X & Y, as the substandard Bug-type could transform into Mega Pinsir, gaining the Flying-type, the incredible Aerilate Ability, and a big boost to its offensive stats.

Mega Pinsir is similarly feared in Pokemon Go, being one of the best Bug-types in the game. Acquiring this beast isn’t easy, however, so here’s how you get a Mega Pinsir and whether its Shiny form is in the game.

How to catch Mega Pinsir and can it be ShinyThe Pokemon Company

How to get Mega Pinsir in Pokemon Go

Like with all Mega Evolutions, you need Mega Energy to evolve Pinsir into Mega Pinsir. Naturally, this means catching a Pinsir and acquiring 200 Mega Energy to unlock its Mega Evolution for the first time. After this, you can use the same Pinsir’s Mega Evolution by spending 40 Mega Energy or waiting for the cooldown to end to do it for free.

It’s possible to acquire Mega Energy as part of Field Research tasks. Players will have the chance to do this during Pokemon Go’s Bug Out 2024 event, which runs from April 12, 2024, to April 17, 2024. During this event, you can acquire Mega Pinsir Mega Energy by completing tasks, as well as Mega Energy for Mega Beedrill and Mega Scizor.

You can also acquire Mega Pinsir’s Mega Energy by defeating it in Mega Raids. The Pokemon that appear in these Raids cycle over time, so check our guide to see what Pokemon are currently appearing in Mega Raids.

Once you have Mega Evolved Pinsir once, it’s also possible to acquire it by setting it as your Buddy. The Pinsir will occasionally pick it up as an item.

Can Mega Pinsir be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Mega Pinsir can be Shiny in Pokemon Go!

This is because Pinsir also has its Shiny form in Pokemon Go. Mega Pinsir can be distinguished from its base form by its bright blue skin and yellow forms.

And that’s all you need to know about acquiring Mega Pinsir in Pokemon Go. Check out our other Mega Evolution guides to learn more:

Pokemon Go Mega Evolution changes: Bonuses, reduced cost | Every Mega Evolution missing from Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Top Attackers, Defenders & PvP champions | Best Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go IVs & CP

