Pokemon Go Mega Charizard Y Raid Guide: Weaknesses & best counters

The almighty Mega Charizard Y is coming back to Pokemon Go Mega Raids for a limited time, so here are its weaknesses and best counters to take it down easily.

As one of the most beloved Pokemon in the franchise, it’s no surprise Charizard received not one — but two Mega Evolutions when the mechanic was introduced in Gen 6’s Kalos region.

While Mega Charizard X leans toward a more physical type of damage, Mega Charizard Y is focused on special damage, with an outstanding 159 Sp. Attack stat, making it quite hard to beat.

So, now that it’s coming back to Mega Raids thanks to the latest raid rotations, here are the best counters to take down Mega Charizard Y in Pokemon Go.

Mega Charizard Y weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Mega Charizard Y is a dual Fire/Flying-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak to Rock, Water, and Electric-type moves, so keep those in mind when building your team for the battle.

Consequently, it’s resistant to Ground, Fighting, Steel, Fire, Fairy, Bug, and Grass-type attacks, so avoid using those at all costs, as they won’t do much damage.

Mega Charizard Y counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters you can use during the battle:

POKEMON Sprite BEST MOVESET Mega Diancie Rock Throw & Rock Slide Mega Tyranitar Smack Down & Stone Edge Mega Aerodactyl Rock Throw & Rock Slide Shadow Rampardos Smack Down & Rock Slide Shadow Rhyperior Smack Down & Rock Wrecker Shadow Omastar Rock Throw & Rock Slide Terrakion Smack Down & Rock Slide Tyrantrum Rock Throw & Meteor Beam Gigalith Smack Down & Meteor Beam Aurorus Rock Throw & Meteor Beam

The list above includes a mix of Megas, Legendaries, Shadow, and more common Pokemon, so there should be something for trainers of all levels.

However, even though the ‘mons listed are very effective against Mega Charizard Y, they still need to be leveled up and know the proper moves if you want to win the battle.

How to get Mega Charizard Y in Pokemon Go

As with all the other Mega Evolutions, players can only obtain Mega Charizard Y by gathering 200 Mega Energy, using it in regular Charizard, and then picking between X and Y. After you’ve done this once, the cost to trigger this special form will drop to 40 Mega Energy, then 20 and finally 10.

Players can obtain Mega Energy by defeating Mega Evolved Pokemon in Mega Raids or completing specific Research Tasks during special events.

For those trying to gather Mega Energy, Mega Charizard Y will appear as a Mega Raid Boss from Wednesday, June 19, 2024, until Friday, June 28, 2024, when it will be replaced by Mega Tyranitar.

Can Mega Charizard Y be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Mega Charizard Y can be Shiny in Pokemon Go and players who take on this mighty beast during its time as a Mega Raid boss will have the chance to encounter this special version.

Shiny Mega Charizard Y was introduced into the game at the same time as its regular version, and players can recognize it by its particular light purple-ish tone and burgundy wings.

It’s worth noting that the odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon are quite slim, even more so when it’s a Mega Evolution. All players can do is take down every Mega Charizard Y until they find a Shiny one, or just Mega Evolve a regular Shiny Charizard.

That’s all you need to know to take down Mega Charizard Y in Pokemon Go Mega Raids. For more about Mega Evolutions, check our guide about costs and bonuses, as well as the list of all the Mega Evolutions missing from the game.