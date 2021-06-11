 Every Costume Pokemon in Pokemon Go - Dexerto
Pokemon

Every Costume Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Published: 11/Jun/2021 1:25

by Meg Bethany Koepp
pokemon go costume pokemon
The Pokemon Company / Niantic

Costume Pokemon are some of the most sought-after ‘mon in Pokemon Go after Shinies, and it’s easy to understand why. Come on – who doesn’t want Pikachu in a Pop Star outfit? 

Costume Pokemon are usually released to mark a special event such as Halloween, Christmas, or Go Fest. While their stats aren’t any better or worse than regular ‘mon, its their adorable appearance that makes them so popular.

Even better is that they can also sometimes come in Shiny versions, making them all the more desirable. From Mimikyu Pikachu to Holiday Cubchoo, Pokemon Go has a whole roster of Costume Pokemon.

All Costume Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Contents:

Christmas Costumes

Costume First Added
santa hat pichu pokemon go

Santa Hat Pichu

 Holiday 2016 event
santa hat pikachu

Santa Hat Pikachu

 Holiday 2016 event
santa hat raichu pokemon go

Santa Hat Raichu

 Holiday 2016 event (evolve Santa Hat Pikachu)
winter beanie pichu pokemon go

Winter Beanie Pichu

 Holiday 2019 event
winter beanie pikachu

Winter Beanie Pikachu

 Holiday 2019 event
winter beanie raichu pokemon go

Winter Beanie Raichu

 Holiday 2019 event (evolve Winter Beanie Pikachu)
christmas stantler pokemon go

Stantler with Christmas Bells

 Holiday 2019
holiday pikachu pokemon go

Holiday Pikachu

 Holiday 2020
holiday cubchoo pokemon go

Holiday Cubchoo

 Holiday 2020
holiday delibird pokemon go Holiday Delibird Holiday 2020

Halloween Costumes

Costume First Added
witch hat pichu

Witch Hat Pichu

 Halloween 2017 (2km eggs)
witch hat pikachu pokemon go

Witch Hat Pikachu

 Halloween 2017
witch hat raichu pokemon go

Witch Hat Raichu

 Halloween 2017 (evolve Witch Hat Pikachu)
mimikyu pikachu pokemon go

Mimikyu Pikachu

 Halloween 2019
shedinja hat bulbasaur pokemon go

Shedinja Hat Bulbasaur

 Halloween 2019
cubone hat charmander pokemon go

Cubone Hat Charmander

 Halloween 2019
yamask hat squirtle pokemon go

Yamask Hat Squirtle

 Halloween 2019
mega banette gengar pokemon go

Mega Banette Gengar

 Halloween 2020
litwick hat sableye pokemon go

Litwick Hat Sableye

 Halloween 2020

New Year Costumes

Costume First Added
new year pichu pokemon go

New Year Hat Pichu

 New Year 2021 (2km eggs)
new year pikachu pokemon go

New Year Hat Pikachu

 New Year 2021
new year raichu pokemon go

New Year Hat Raichu

 New Year 2021 (Evolve New Year Hat Pikachu)
new year slowpoke pokemon go

New Year Slowpoke

 New Year 2021
new year slowbro pokemon go

New Year Slowbro

 New Year 2021 (Evolve New Year Slowpoke)

Fashion Week Costumes

Costume First Added
backwards cap croagunk pokemon go

Backwards Cap Croagunk

 Fashion Week 2020
bow smoochum pokemon go

Bow Smoochum

 Fashion Week 2020 (7km eggs & task reward)
top hat shinx pokemon go

Top Hat Shinx

 Fashion Week 2020 (raids)
top hat kirlia pokemon go

Top Hat Kirlia

 Fashion Week 2020 (raids)

Other Pichu Costumes

Costume Appearance
ash hat pichu pokemon go

Ash Hat Pichu

 First Anniversary 2017 (2km eggs)
summer hat pichu pokemon go

Summer Hat Pichu

 Second Anniversary 2018

Other Pikachu Costumes

Costume First Added
ash hat pikachu pokemon go

Ash Hat Pikachu

 First Anniversary 2017
summer hat pikachu pokemon go

Summer Hat Pikachu

 Second Anniversary 2018
fragment cap pikachu pokemon go

Fragment Cap Pikachu

 October 2018
detective hat pikachu pokemon go

Detective Hat Pikachu

 Detective Pikachu Celebration 2019
straw hat pikachu pokemon go

Straw Hat Pikachu

 Kumamoto Prefecture Reconstruction Campaign 2019
clone pikachu pokemon go

Clone Pikachu

 Pokemon Day 2020
Safari cap pikachu pokemon go

Safari Cap Pikachu

 Liverpool Safari Zone 2020
charizard cap pikachu pokemon go

Charizard Cap Pikachu

 Throwback Challenge 2020
rayquaza cap pikachu pokemon go

Rayquaza Cap Pikachu

 Throwback Challenge 2020
lucario cap pikachu pokemon go

Lucario Cap Pikachu

 Throwback Challenge 2020
umbreon cap pikachu pokemon go

Umbreon Cap Pikachu

 Throwback Challenge 2020
flying pikachu pokemon go

Flying Pikachu

 Go Weekly Challenge (July 2020)
world cap pikachu pokemon go

World Cap Pikachu

 October 6, 2020 (Spotlight Hour)
explorer pikachu pokemon go

Explorer Pikachu

 Secrets of the Jungle Celebration 2020
pikachu pop star pokemon go

Pikachu Pop Star

 Go Fest 2021
pikachu rock star pokemon go

Pikachu Rock Star

 Go Fest 2021
libre pikachu pokemon go

Libre Pikachu

 Battle League

Other Raichu costumes

Costume First Added
ash hat raichu pokemon go

Ash Hat Raichu

 First Anniversary 2017 (Evolve Ash Hat Raichu)
summer hat raichu pokemon go

Summer Hat Raichu

 Second Anniversary 2018 (Evolve Summer Hat Pikachu)
fragment hat raichu pokemon go

Fragment Hat Raichu

 October 2018 (Evolve Fragment Hat Pikachu)
detective hat raichu pokemon go

Detective Hat Raichu

 Detective Pikachu Celebration 2019 (Evolve Detective Hat Pikachu)
world cap raichu pokemon go

World Cap Raichu

 October 6, 2020 Spotlight Hour (Evolve World Cap Pikachu)

Other Clone Costumes

Costume First Added
clone venusaur pokemon go

Clone Venusaur

 Pokemon Day 2020 (raids)
clone blastoise pokemon go

Clone Blastoise

 Pokemon Day 2020 (raids)
clone charizard pokemon go

Clone Charizard

 Pokemon Day 2020 (raids)

Party Hat Costumes

Costume First Added

party hat bulbasaur pokemon go

Party Hat Bulbasaur

 Pokemon Day 2020 (7km eggs)
party hat charmander pokemon go

Party Hat Charmander

 Pokemon Day 2020 (7km eggs)
party hat squirtle pokemon go

Party Hat Squirtle

 Pokemon Day 2020 (7km eggs)
party hat nidorino pokemon go

Party Hat Nidorino

 Pokemon Day 2020
party hat gengar pokemon go

Party Hat Gengar

 Pokemon Day 2020
party hat eevee pokemon go

Party Hat Eevee

 Pokemon Day 2020
party hat Wobbuffet pokemon go

Party Hat Wobbuffet

 Adventure Sync Hatchathon 2020
party hat wurmple pokemon go

Party Hat Wurmple

 Adventure Sync Hatchathon 2020
party hat raticate pokemon go

Party Hat Raticate

 Adventure Sync Hatchathon 2020

Pikachu Visor Costumes

Costume First Added
pikachu visor bulbasaur pokemon go

Pikachu Visor Bulbasaur

 Go Fest 2020
pikachu visor squirtle pokemon go

Pikachu Visor Squirtle

 Go Fest 2020
pikachu visor charmander pokemon go

Pikachu Visor Charmander

 Go Fest 2020

Flower Crown Costumes

Costume First Added
flower crown pikachu pokemon go

Flower Crown Pikachu

 Pokemon Day 2019
flower crown raichu pokemon go

Flower Crown Raichu

 Pokemon Day 2019 (Evolve Flower Crown Pikachu)
flower crown eevee pokemon go

Flower Crown Eevee

 Pokemon Day 2019
flower crown vaporeon pokemon go

Flower Crown Vaporeon

 Pokemon Day 2019 (Evolve Flower Crown Eevee)
flower crown flareon pokemon go

Flower Crown Flareon

 Pokemon Day 2019 (Evolve Flower Crown Eevee)
flower crown jolteon pokemon go

Flower Crown Jolteon

 Pokemon Day 2019 (Evolve Flower Crown Eevee)
flower crown espeon pokemon go

Flower Crown Espeon

 Pokemon Day 2019 (Evolve Flower Crown Eevee)
flower crown umbreon pokemon go

Flower Crown Umbreon

 Pokemon Day 2019 (Evolve Flower Crown Eevee)
flower crown glaceon pokemon go

Flower Crown Glaceon

 Pokemon Day 2019 (Evolve Flower Crown Eevee)
flower crown leafeon pokemon go

Flower Crown Leafeon

 Pokemon Day 2019 (Evolve Flower Crown Eevee)
flower crown sylveon pokemon go

Flower Crown Sylveon

 Luminous Legends Y Event, 2021 (Evolve Flower Crown Eevee)
flower crown togepi pokemon go

Flower Crown Togepi

 Spring Event 2020 (hatch 2km Gift eggs)
flower crown pichu pokemon go

Flower Crown Pichu

 Spring Event 2020 (hatch 2km Gift eggs)
flower crown buneary pokemon go

Flower Crown Buneary

 Spring Event 2020
flower crown happiny pokemon go

Flower Crown Happiny

 Spring Event 2021 (2km eggs)
flower crown chansey pokemon go

Flower Crown Chansey

 Spring Event 2021
flower crown blissey pokemon go

Flower Crown Blissey

 Spring Event 2021 (Evolve Flower Crown Chansey)

Sunglasses Costumes

Costume First Added
sunglasses squirtle pokemon go

Sunglasses Squirtle

 July 2018 Community Day
sunglasses wartortle pokemon go

Sunglasses Wartortle

 July 2018 Community Day (Evolve Sunglasses Squirtle)
sunglasses blastoise pokemon go

Sunglasses Blastoise

 July 2018 Community Day (Evolve Sunglasses Wartortle)

Misc. Costumes

Costume First Added
armored mewtwo pokemon go

Armored Mewtwo

 Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution promo, 2019
