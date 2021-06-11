Every Costume Pokemon in Pokemon Go - Dexerto

Costume Pokemon are some of the most sought-after ‘mon in Pokemon Go after Shinies, and it’s easy to understand why. Come on – who doesn’t want Pikachu in a Pop Star outfit?

Costume Pokemon are usually released to mark a special event such as Halloween, Christmas, or Go Fest. While their stats aren’t any better or worse than regular ‘mon, its their adorable appearance that makes them so popular.

Even better is that they can also sometimes come in Shiny versions, making them all the more desirable. From Mimikyu Pikachu to Holiday Cubchoo, Pokemon Go has a whole roster of Costume Pokemon.

All Costume Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Contents:

Christmas Costumes

Costume First Added Santa Hat Pichu Holiday 2016 event Santa Hat Pikachu Holiday 2016 event Santa Hat Raichu Holiday 2016 event (evolve Santa Hat Pikachu) Winter Beanie Pichu Holiday 2019 event Winter Beanie Pikachu Holiday 2019 event Winter Beanie Raichu Holiday 2019 event (evolve Winter Beanie Pikachu) Stantler with Christmas Bells Holiday 2019 Holiday Pikachu Holiday 2020 Holiday Cubchoo Holiday 2020 Holiday Delibird Holiday 2020

Halloween Costumes

Costume First Added Witch Hat Pichu Halloween 2017 (2km eggs) Witch Hat Pikachu Halloween 2017 Witch Hat Raichu Halloween 2017 (evolve Witch Hat Pikachu) Mimikyu Pikachu Halloween 2019 Shedinja Hat Bulbasaur Halloween 2019 Cubone Hat Charmander Halloween 2019 Yamask Hat Squirtle Halloween 2019 Mega Banette Gengar Halloween 2020 Litwick Hat Sableye Halloween 2020

New Year Costumes

Costume First Added New Year Hat Pichu New Year 2021 (2km eggs) New Year Hat Pikachu New Year 2021 New Year Hat Raichu New Year 2021 (Evolve New Year Hat Pikachu) New Year Slowpoke New Year 2021 New Year Slowbro New Year 2021 (Evolve New Year Slowpoke)

Fashion Week Costumes

Costume First Added Backwards Cap Croagunk Fashion Week 2020 Bow Smoochum Fashion Week 2020 (7km eggs & task reward) Top Hat Shinx Fashion Week 2020 (raids) Top Hat Kirlia Fashion Week 2020 (raids)

Other Pichu Costumes

Costume Appearance Ash Hat Pichu First Anniversary 2017 (2km eggs) Summer Hat Pichu Second Anniversary 2018

Other Pikachu Costumes

Costume First Added Ash Hat Pikachu First Anniversary 2017 Summer Hat Pikachu Second Anniversary 2018 Fragment Cap Pikachu October 2018 Detective Hat Pikachu Detective Pikachu Celebration 2019 Straw Hat Pikachu Kumamoto Prefecture Reconstruction Campaign 2019 Clone Pikachu Pokemon Day 2020 Safari Cap Pikachu Liverpool Safari Zone 2020 Charizard Cap Pikachu Throwback Challenge 2020 Rayquaza Cap Pikachu Throwback Challenge 2020 Lucario Cap Pikachu Throwback Challenge 2020 Umbreon Cap Pikachu Throwback Challenge 2020 Flying Pikachu Go Weekly Challenge (July 2020) World Cap Pikachu October 6, 2020 (Spotlight Hour) Explorer Pikachu Secrets of the Jungle Celebration 2020 Pikachu Pop Star Go Fest 2021 Pikachu Rock Star Go Fest 2021 Libre Pikachu Battle League

Other Raichu costumes

Costume First Added Ash Hat Raichu First Anniversary 2017 (Evolve Ash Hat Raichu) Summer Hat Raichu Second Anniversary 2018 (Evolve Summer Hat Pikachu) Fragment Hat Raichu October 2018 (Evolve Fragment Hat Pikachu) Detective Hat Raichu Detective Pikachu Celebration 2019 (Evolve Detective Hat Pikachu) World Cap Raichu October 6, 2020 Spotlight Hour (Evolve World Cap Pikachu)

Other Clone Costumes

Costume First Added Clone Venusaur Pokemon Day 2020 (raids) Clone Blastoise Pokemon Day 2020 (raids) Clone Charizard Pokemon Day 2020 (raids)

Party Hat Costumes

Costume First Added Party Hat Bulbasaur Pokemon Day 2020 (7km eggs) Party Hat Charmander Pokemon Day 2020 (7km eggs) Party Hat Squirtle Pokemon Day 2020 (7km eggs) Party Hat Nidorino Pokemon Day 2020 Party Hat Gengar Pokemon Day 2020 Party Hat Eevee Pokemon Day 2020 Party Hat Wobbuffet Adventure Sync Hatchathon 2020 Party Hat Wurmple Adventure Sync Hatchathon 2020 Party Hat Raticate Adventure Sync Hatchathon 2020

Pikachu Visor Costumes

Costume First Added Pikachu Visor Bulbasaur Go Fest 2020 Pikachu Visor Squirtle Go Fest 2020 Pikachu Visor Charmander Go Fest 2020

Flower Crown Costumes

Costume First Added Flower Crown Pikachu Pokemon Day 2019 Flower Crown Raichu Pokemon Day 2019 (Evolve Flower Crown Pikachu) Flower Crown Eevee Pokemon Day 2019 Flower Crown Vaporeon Pokemon Day 2019 (Evolve Flower Crown Eevee) Flower Crown Flareon Pokemon Day 2019 (Evolve Flower Crown Eevee) Flower Crown Jolteon Pokemon Day 2019 (Evolve Flower Crown Eevee) Flower Crown Espeon Pokemon Day 2019 (Evolve Flower Crown Eevee) Flower Crown Umbreon Pokemon Day 2019 (Evolve Flower Crown Eevee) Flower Crown Glaceon Pokemon Day 2019 (Evolve Flower Crown Eevee) Flower Crown Leafeon Pokemon Day 2019 (Evolve Flower Crown Eevee) Flower Crown Sylveon Luminous Legends Y Event, 2021 (Evolve Flower Crown Eevee) Flower Crown Togepi Spring Event 2020 (hatch 2km Gift eggs) Flower Crown Pichu Spring Event 2020 (hatch 2km Gift eggs) Flower Crown Buneary Spring Event 2020 Flower Crown Happiny Spring Event 2021 (2km eggs) Flower Crown Chansey Spring Event 2021 Flower Crown Blissey Spring Event 2021 (Evolve Flower Crown Chansey)

Sunglasses Costumes

Costume First Added Sunglasses Squirtle July 2018 Community Day Sunglasses Wartortle July 2018 Community Day (Evolve Sunglasses Squirtle) Sunglasses Blastoise July 2018 Community Day (Evolve Sunglasses Wartortle)

Misc. Costumes