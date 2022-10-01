Pokemon Go’s trainer celebrates Fashion Week with ‘drippiest’ costume combination

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

With Fashion Week nearing its end in Pokemon Go, one trainer took it upon themselves to create the ‘drippiest’ costume combination to ever grace the game.

Pokemon Go’s Fashion Week event featured tons of dapper costumed Pokemon and some new cosmetic options for trainers to snazz up their avatars.

Though some fans slammed the event as pointless, others acknowledged it as a fun break between bigger events planned for the future.

Now, one trainer celebrated Fashion Week by creating a bold, tongue-in-cheek costume for their avatar character which used a combination of some hilariously out-there accessories.

Pokemon Go trainer shows off “immaculate drip”

A user called ard5995 made a post on the Pokemon Go subreddit titled “Did I do a fashion?” which showcased their in-game trainer in a truly special outfit.

To break down the outfit, the trainer wore the Pa’u style Oricorio Hat and Lugia Mask to make a truly striking start. They also equipped the Ho-Oh Wings to continue the Legendary Bird theme.

As for their torso, the trainer wore the Hoopa Unbound T-shirt with fluffy, black and white Obstagoon Gloves.

For their legs, they put on Team Aqua Shorts, which feature white and blue striped tights, and Delibird Boots to really round out the outfit.

Other Pokemon Go players joined in on the fun, making jokes about the admittedly hideous costume combination.

“Still better than Blanche,” said one fan, referring to the new appearance of Team Mystic’s Leader, which has not gone down well with the Pokemon Go community.

Another player complimented ard5995’s wardrobe, calling it “immaculate drip” before making an unsavory comparison about what they thought it resembled.

Others were fascinated by the combination of accessories chosen, like user saltforsnails who said “I love this. This is borderline experimental. Hope you have a suitably goofy pose equipped too.”

While Pokemon Go’s Fashion Week event may not be for everyone, it seems that some trainers have certainly found enjoyment in at least some aspects of it.