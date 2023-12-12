Pokemon Go Winter Holiday 2023 Part 1: Cetitan debut, new costumes, more

Pokemon Go has just revealed part 1 of the Winter Holiday 2023 event, which brings Cetitan to the game for the first time among new costumed Pikachu and more.

The Timeless Travels season launched on December 1, 2023, and it’s brought a plethora of new events and Pokemon to the game for the first time.

Pokemon Go‘s Adamant Time and Catch Mastery events have graced players with more things to do so far, and Niantic has finally revealed the annual Winter Holiday event.

Here’s everything we know about the event including spawns, new Pokemon, and more.

According to the Pokemon Go blog, the Winter Holiday 2023 Part 1 event begins on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 10 am and runs until Monday, December 25, 2023, at 10 am Local time.

It sees the debut of yet another Paldea Pokemon, Cetoddle, and its evolution Cetitan. PoGo will also have Pikachu and Raichu wearing holiday attire during the event.

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday 2023 Part 1 Wild Encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn in the wild during the event:

Pikachu wearing holiday attire*

Alolan Sandshrew*

Seel*

Eevee wearing a holiday hat*

Swinub*

Stantler wearing a holiday outfit*

Spheal wearing a holiday scarf*

Galarian Darumaka*

Cryogonal*

Bergmite*

Cetoddle

Sneasel*

Piloswine

Amaura*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday 2023 Part 1 Raid Encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn in raids during the first part of the Winter Holiday event:

One-Star Raids

Pikachu wearing holiday attire*

Alolan Sandshrew*

Spheal wearing holiday scarf*

Crabrawler

Cetoddle

Three-Star Raids

Dewgong

Lapras*

Stantler wearing a holiday outfit*

Glaceon wearing an undersea holiday outfit*

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday 2023 Part 1 2km Eggs

These Pokemon have been added to the 2km Egg pool during the event:

Eevee wearing a holiday hat*

Smoochum*

Galarian Darumaka*

Amaura*

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday 2023 Part 1 Field Research task encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will be available to encounter after completing Field Research Tasks during the event:

Pikachu wearing holiday attire*

Alolan Sandshrew*

Shellder*

Jynx*

Lapras*

Delibird wearing holiday ribbon*

Spheal wearing holiday scarf*

Snover*

Glaceon wearing an undersea holiday outfit*

Vanillite

Cubchoo wearing a holiday ribbon*

Crabrawler

Trainers will also be able to earn Mega Energy for Mega Abomasnow and Mega Glalie from Field Research tasks.

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday 2023 Part 1 Bonuses and Avatar Items

For the first time in Pokemon Go history, trainers will be able to choose what they recieve from completing Timed Research. Here are the options:

Double XP for catching Pokemon

Double Stardust for catching Pokemon

They will also recieve increased XP and Stardust when opening gifts during the event.

Niantic is pushing new avatar items into the shop during the event too.

Delibird Onesie

Cetoddle Hat

Holiday Boots

Holiday Gloves

Holiday Sweater with Scarf

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday 2023 Part 1 Timed Research

There will be three Timed Research quests during Winter Holiday Part 1. Two paid, and one free for all trainers.

The Winter Wishes Timed Research quest allows trainers to choose between 2× XP for catching Pokemon or 2× Stardust for catching Pokemon. Their choice will determine the tasks they have to complete.

Two paid Timed Research quests will be available, with the first one being a $2 two-part quest that will span across Part 2 of the Winter Holiday 2023 event as well.

The second is $5 and gives you the chance to earn an event-themed avatar pose.

