Pokemon Go Detective Pikachu Returns Event: New costumes, bonuses, more

Pokemon Go has announced a brand new themed event centered around Detective Pikachu Returns for the Nintendo Switch. Here’s everything trainers need to know about this upcoming event.

Many Pokemon fans likely remember the Detective Pikachu series. The franchise first started off as a 3DS mystery adventure game and eventually spun off into a live-action movie.

Now, a sequel to the 3DS title called Detective Pikachu Returns is nearing release on Nintendo Switch, and Pokemon Go is celebrating with a themed event.

The Detective Pikachu Returns event will feature new costumed Pokemon, in-game bonuses, and much more, so here’s everything fans need to know about this upcoming themed event.

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company Detective Pikachu Returns is set to release on Nintendo Switch on October 6, 2023.

According to the Pokemon Go blog, the Out to Play event begins on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 10 AM and runs until Monday, October 9, 2023, at 8 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Detective Pikachu Returns Wild encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn during the Detective Pikachu Returns event:

Pikachu (wearing a detective hat)*

Growlithe*

Slowpoke (wearing a hat)*

Alolan Exeggutor*

Magikarp*

Xatu*

Bellossom

Lotad*

Chimecho*

Bronzor*

Ducklett

Cutiefly

Falinks

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Detective Pikachu Returns Field Research task encounters

During the event, trainers will be able to complete Field Research tasks to encounter the following Pokemon:

Sudowoodo*

Snivy*

Rowlet

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Detective Pikachu Returns free Timed Research tasks

For the free Timed Research quest, trainers will be able to complete tasks to earn items, stardust, and encounters with Pikachu wearing a detective hat.

Being that it’s a Timed Research, it must be completed with all rewards claimed by Monday, October 9, 2023, at 8 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Detective Pikachu Returns bonuses

During the event, there will be the following bonuses for trainers to enjoy:

Surprise encounters with Pikachu wearing a detective hat once per day by taking snapshots

2x XP for spinning PokeStops

Pokemon Go will also have a new Detective Pikachu Avatar Pose added to the shop to customize your avatar.

There’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Detective Pikachu Returns event! Check out our other handy Pokemon Go guides below:

