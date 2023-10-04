Pokemon Go Detective Pikachu Returns Timed Research tasks & rewards

The new Pokemon Go Detective Pikachu Timed Research challenge is now live. Here’s a look at what can be obtained and how it can be earned in Pokemon Go.

In conjunction with the release of the new Detective Pikachu Returns video game for the Nintendo Switch, Niantic has released the Detective Pikachu Returns event in Pokemon Go.

With it came a number of new challenges in the mobile game, one of which is a fresh Timed Research.

Here’s a breakdown of all the tasks and rewards in the Pokemon Go Detective Pikachu Timed Research.

Pokemon Go Detective Pikachu Returns Timed Research Tasks

Here are all the Timed Research tasks and the rewards associated with them courtesy of Serebii and LeekDuck.

Step 1 of 2

Spin five Pokestops or Gyms – Pikachu Encounter

Complete three Field Research tasks – Pikachu Encounter

Complete six Field Research tasks – Pikachu Encounter

Explore 1km – Pikachu Encounter

Earn a Candy while walking with your Buddy – Pikachu Encounter

Reward: 1,500 XP and 1,500 Stardust

Step 2 of 2

Step 2 is a branched choice. Go players can choose from either Snivy, Rowlet, or Sudowoodo, but those who choose Sudowoodo will actually encounter a Pokemon.

Snivy : Spin a Pokestop or Gym – 25 XP

: Spin a Pokestop or Gym – 25 XP Rowlet : Spin a Pokestop or Gym – 25 XP

: Spin a Pokestop or Gym – 25 XP Sudowoodo: Spin a Pokestop or Gym – Pikachu Encounter

Reward: 25 XP

How to Participate in Detective Pikachu Returns Timed Research

The Detective Pikachu Timed Research is a free, event-exclusive quest. All trainers can participate in this Timed Research at no additional cost.

This Timed Research is active in conjunction with the Detective Pikachu Returns Pokemon Go event that takes place from October 5, 2023, through October 9, 2023.

This event is time-sensitive. Thus, make sure to complete the tasks and claim your rewards by October 9 at 8 PM local time.

