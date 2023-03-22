Detective Pikachu 2: Justice Smith may not return

It’s been four years after the first movie, but Detective Pikachu 2 is in the works – and Justice Smith may not return for the sequel.

Pokémon’s bizarre yet successful spin-off title, Detective Pikachu, is one of the few games that actually spawned a successful live-action film.

Detective Pikachu starred Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, and Kathryn Newton, and managed to tell a heartfelt story of a son that was dealing with the loss of their father, amongst a colorful Pokémon filled world.

The film was a hit, and despite coming out four years ago already, is in line to have a sequel. However, one star isn’t sure they will be returning.

Justice Smith may not be in the Pokémon sequel

While it makes sense that a sequel film – which was greenlit by Legendary Pictures before the first film even came out – would have its previous stars return, there’s still uncertainty surrounding casting. Not only does it seem like lead Justice Smith – who played Tim Goodman – may not return, even Ryan Reynold’s voicework as the titular character hasn’t been confirmed.

Thankfully, both actors are still getting work. Smith even recently starred in new comedy-fantasy film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which is currently available to watch in cinemas.

While promoting the film, Smith was asked by Screen Rant about the Detective Pikachu sequel, to which he responded: “I’ve heard that, yes. I want more of it too! That’s a really good question. I don’t know if there is going to be a reunion. I’ve heard rumors that they might be doing a second one, but I don’t know if I’m a part of it.”

Detective Pikachu 2 film is now entering development, with Jonathan Krisel announced as the director, and a screenplay is already in the works by Chris Galletta. Whether or not Smith or Reynolds will return is worth discussing. In the first film, their story arc was completed, meaning that the sequel could want to focus on other characters.

However, the bond between Reynold’s and Smith’s characters gave the film its emotional centre, and could help ground whatever plot the sequel will have. Plus, it was pretty impossible not to love Reynolds as Pikachu.

Detective Pikachu is currently available to stream on Netflix.