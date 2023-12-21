Pokemon Go New Year’s 2024 event: Jigglypuff costume, bonuses, more

Pokemon Go has announced the New Year’s 2024 event, which features new costumed Pokemon, bonuses, and much more. Here’s everything trainers can expect from this event.

2023 is on the way out, which means Pokemon Go is starting to prepare for its events throughout the beginning of 2024.

As many veteran players will know, Niantic likes to kick off each new year with a New Year’s themed event and 2024 is no different.

Pokemon Go has officially unveiled its New Year’s 2024 event, which will feature brand-new costumed Pokemon, in-game bonuses, and much more. Here’s everything trainers need to know about this new event.

Niantic

According to the Pokemon Go blog, the New Year’s 2024 event will begin on Monday, January 1, 2024, at 10 AM and runs until Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 8 PM local time.

It will see the debut of two new costumed Pokemon: Jigglypuff and Wigglytuff wearing a ribbon.

Pokemon Go New Year’s 2024 event Wild encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn in the wild during the New Year’s 2024 event:

Jigglypuff (wearing a ribbon)*

Hoothoot (wearing a New Year’s outfit)*

Darumaka*

Bronzor*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go New Year’s 2024 event Raids

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn in Raids during the New Year’s 2024 event:

One-Star Raids

Bulbasaur (wearing a party hat)*

Charmander (wearing a party hat)*

Squirtle (wearing a party hat)*

Hoothoot (wearing a New Year’s outfit)*

Wurmple (wearing a party hat)*

Three-Star Raids

Raticate (wearing a party hat)

Nidorino (wearing a party hat)*

Gengar (wearing a party hat)*

Wobbuffet (wearing a party hat)*

Five-Star Raids

Buzzwole (Only in The Americas and Greenland)

Xurkitree (Only in Asia-Pacific regions)

Pheromosa (Only in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India)

Mega Raids

Mega Ampharos

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go New Year’s 2024 event Eggs

During the event, these Pokemon will hatch from 7km Eggs:

Pichu*

Cleffa*

Igglybuff*

Togepi*

Tyrogue*

Smoochum*

Elekid*

Magby*

Azurill*

Wynaut*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go New Year’s 2024 event Timed Research

Pokemon Go’s New Year’s 2024 event will feature a paid Timed Research quest that will cost US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency).

Trainers can complete this Timed Research quest to encounter the following Pokemon:

Jigglypuff (wearing a ribbon)*

Hoothoot (wearing a New Year’s outfit)*

Wurmple (wearing a party hat)*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Additionally, players can earn Stardust, XP, and PokeCoins for completing this quest.

Pokemon Go New Year’s 2024 event Field Research task encounters

The following Pokemon can be encountered by completing Field Research tasks:

Darumaka*

Bronzor*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go New Year’s 2024 event bonuses & avatar items

During the event, trainers will have access to the following bonuses:

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in incubators

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance for the first three Eggs hatched

Niantic is also putting the Darumaka Hat in the in-game shop during the event.

That’s all you need to know about the New Year’s 2024 event. Check out some of our other guides below:

