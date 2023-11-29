Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh event: Date & time, new Shinies, bonuses

Pokemon Go has announced the next Tour event, focusing on Generation 4’s Sinnoh region. Here’s a breakdown of everything trainers need to know about this upcoming event.

After celebrating the Kanto, Johto, and Hoenn, Pokemon Go players will head to the Sinnoh region in February 2023 for a celebration of the mainline Generation 4 games, Diamond & Pearl.

This two-day event is free for all players to enjoy (except for a ticketed Masterwork Research quest) and it features plenty of in-game bonuses, brand new Shiny Pokemon, and new costumed Pikachu.

Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh’s Global event.

Contents

Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh’s Global event will take place on Saturday, February 24, 2023, and Sunday, February 25, 2023, from 10 AM local time until 6 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh Wild Encounters

Bustling Boardwalk Habitat Wild Encounters

Pikachu wearing Lucas’ hat*

Pikachu wearing Dawn’s hat*

Magnemite*

Porygon*

Ralts*

Piplup*

Starly*

Bidoof*

Trash Cloak Burmy*

Buizel*

East Sea Shellos*

West Sea Shellos*

Drifloon*

Glameow*

Finneon*

Ancient Grove Habitat Wild Encounters

Tangela*

Eevee*

Misdreavus*

Nosepass*

Roselia*

Turtwig*

Kricketot*

Plant Cloak Burmy*

Combee*

Cherubi*

Bronzor*

Toxic Digs Habitat Wild Encounters

Pikachu wearing Lucas’ hat*

Pikachu wearing Dawn’s hat*

Aipom*

Yanma*

Gligar*

Duskull*

Shinx*

Cranidos*

Shieldon*

Sandy Cloak Burmy*

Stunky*

Gible*

Hippopotas*

Skorupi*

Croagunk*

Geothermal Lagoon Habitat Wild Encounters

Lickitung*

Rhyhorn*

Magmar*

Eevee*

Togetic*

Murkrow*

Swinub*

Snorunt*

Chimchar*

Buneary*

Snover*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh Incense Encounters

The following Pokémon will be attracted to Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) during the event:

Unown S*

Unown I*

Unown N*

Unown O*

Unown H*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh Raid Bosses

One-Star Raids

Turtwig*

Chimchar*

Piplup*

Three-star Raids

Torterra*

Infernape*

Empoleon*

Five-star Raids

Dialga*

Palkia*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh Eggs

2km Eggs

Budew*

Chingling*

Bonsly*

Mime Jr.*

Happiny*

Munchlax*

Riolu*

Mantyke*

5km Eggs

Stunky*

Gible*

10km Eggs

Pachirisu*

Chatot*

Carnivine*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh Global Special Research: Team Go Rocket

Trainers around the world will be able to take part in a free Special Research story featuring Team Go Rocket.

Regarding the Special Research quest, the official blog post said, “When trouble arises for Team GO Rocket, will you answer the call?”

Shiny Shaymin Masterwork Research quest

Players around the world and those taking part in the Los Angeles event will be able to purchase a ticket for the Masterwork Research to encounter Shiny Shaymin.

According to the blog post, the Global quest will be more challenging than its Los Angeles counterpart, so trainers should be prepared when more details are revealed.

Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh Shiny Pokemon debut

The following Pokemon can appear as Shiny for the first time in Pokemon Go through the Tour Sinnoh event:

Carnivine*

Chatot*

Pachirisu*

Chingling*

Stunky*

Skuntank*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

New Costumed Pikachu sporting Sinnoh trainer gear

In addition to the debut of several Shiny Pokemon, two new Costumed Pikachu will appear during the event, and they are dressed like Pokemon Diamond & Pearl’s main protagonists, Lucas and Dawn.

Players can encounter Pikachu wearing Lucas’ Hat and Pikachu wearing Dawn’s Hat by encountering them in the wild. Both Costume Pikachu can both appear as Shinies.

Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh bonuses

All Trainers will receive the following bonuses and rewards on event days between 10 AM and 6 PM local time:

1/2 hatch distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event

Up to six Special Trades can be made each day

1/2 Stardust cost for trades

Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh live event in Los Angeles

Alongside the Global event, there will be a separate Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh event taking place in the Rose Bowl Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 12 AM local time to Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 11:59 PM local time.

During this ticketed in-person event, players were able to enjoy an exclusive Special Research story, centered around the Ghost-type Spiritomb. Trainers will need to spin ten of the 108 special PokeStops scattered around Los Angeles County and Orange County to encounter Spiritomb.

Aside from different different Habitats and slightly different Wild Encounters, the Las Vegas and Global events are expected to be quite similar – the main perk of going to Las Vegas was that players got to experience the event’s features a week before everyone else.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Tour Sinnoh event. Check out more of our helpful Pokemon Go guides below:

