Pokemon Go teasers hint at a Detective Pikachu event coming soon

Detective Pikachu could be coming to Pokemon Go. Recent Tweets from Niantic appear to hint at an appearance from the sparky sleuth.

Now that Pokemon Go’s Psychic Spectacular event is done and dusted, players have their eyes set on the horizon. October’s Community Day has been announced and is set to revolve around the Timburr line.

While Pokemon Go fans can look forward to new Raids and increased shiny odds for the day, the next major event is always a little more exciting. Thanks to some cryptic Tweets, we might have some idea of what that is.

Images posted to the Pokemon Go Twitter account are teasing some new additions to the Adventures Abound Season. Some barely hidden clues point to Detective Pikachu being the main attraction of the event.

Niantic gives clues for a Detective Pikachu event in Pokemon Go

The first post on September 25 shows off a crowded desk that looks remarkably similar to detective Harry Goodman’s from the 2019 film. If the caption “we sense mystery afoot” wasn’t enough to prickle suspicions, the magnifying glass on the desk seems like a dead giveaway.

Fans in the comments have taken it as a sign that a Detective Pikachu event is definitely on the way. The post is flooded with “Pika Pika” catch cries and users claiming “the great detective is back”.

If that wasn’t enough, a second Tweet from September 26 appears to all but confirm the potential event. “Let’s take a closer look—perhaps there’s a clue,” the caption reads on an image of a cafe.

It doesn’t take eagle eyes to spot Detective Pikachu’s Holmesian hat draped over the back of a chair. “It’s a Detective Pikachu event,” one user asserted confidently.

It wouldn’t be the first Detective Pikachu tie-in for Pokemon Go. Back in 2019 when the Detective Pikachu movie released, the capering critter appeared in Raid Battles and even photobombed players.

Given these Tweets and the imminent launch of Detective Pikachu Returns for Nintendo Switch on October 6, it’s not a stretch to conclude that we’ll see him in Pokemon Go soon enough.