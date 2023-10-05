Every Pokemon confirmed to appear in Detective Pikachu Returns
Detective Pikachu returns looks to include a variety of Pokemon from across all generations. Here’s every Pokemon currently confirmed for the game.
Several years after the original game and the release of a film based on it, Detective Pikachu is making a comeback in a game aptly titled Detective Pikachu Returns.
As Tim Goodman, players will work with the eponymous talking Pikachu to solve cases, including the disappearance of Tim’s father, Harry. Along the way, players will interact with a variety of Pokemon, allowing fans of the series to see these creatures existing alongside humans in an environment where battles aren’t the focus.
Detective Pikachu Returns appears to include a large number of Pokemon, including many that didn’t exist when the previous game released in 2018. Here’s every Pokemon confirmed for the mystery adventure game so far.
Every Pokemon in Detective Pikachu Returns
So far, over 60 Pokemon are confirmed to appear in Detective Pikachu Returns in some capacity. This includes Pokemon from every region except for Scarlet and Violet‘s Paldea and Pokemon Legends: Arceus‘ Hisui.
The following Pokemon (organized by their original region) have been seen in trailers and other pre-release materials:
Kanto
- Beedrill
- Pikachu
- Clefable
- Growlithe
- Venonat
- Poliwag
- Slowpoke
- Magnemite
- Exeggutor (Alolan Form)
- Lickitung
- Magikarp
- Mewtwo
Johto
- Xatu
- Bellossom
- Sudowoodo
- Politoed
- Snubbull
- Lugia (painting only confirmed)
Hoenn
- Lotad
- Ludicolo
- Delcatty
- Lairon
- Manectric
- Solrock
- Chimecho
Sinnoh
- Luxray
- Munchlax
Unova
- Snivy
- Emboar
- Watchog
- Lillipup
- Purrloin
- Liepard
- Pidove
- Audino
- Whimsicott
- Lilligant (artwork only confirmed)
- Krokorok
- Darmanitan (Galarian Form)
- Maractus
- Ducklett
Kalos
- Pangoro
- Noivern
Alola
- Rowlett
- Toucannon
- Cutiefly
- Rockruff
- Bounsweet
- Tsareena
- Passimian (painting only confirmed)
- Mimikyu
Galar
- Raboot
- Inteleon
- Greedent
- Corviknight
- Gossifleur
- Applin
- Polteageist
- Milcery
- Falinks
- Indeedee
- Morpeko
There are almost certainly more Pokemon to be found when Detective Pikachu Returns releases on October 6, so we’ll update this once that information becomes available.
