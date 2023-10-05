Every Pokemon confirmed to appear in Detective Pikachu Returns

Detective Pikachu returns looks to include a variety of Pokemon from across all generations. Here’s every Pokemon currently confirmed for the game.

Several years after the original game and the release of a film based on it, Detective Pikachu is making a comeback in a game aptly titled Detective Pikachu Returns.

As Tim Goodman, players will work with the eponymous talking Pikachu to solve cases, including the disappearance of Tim’s father, Harry. Along the way, players will interact with a variety of Pokemon, allowing fans of the series to see these creatures existing alongside humans in an environment where battles aren’t the focus.

Detective Pikachu Returns appears to include a large number of Pokemon, including many that didn’t exist when the previous game released in 2018. Here’s every Pokemon confirmed for the mystery adventure game so far.

Every Pokemon in Detective Pikachu Returns

So far, over 60 Pokemon are confirmed to appear in Detective Pikachu Returns in some capacity. This includes Pokemon from every region except for Scarlet and Violet‘s Paldea and Pokemon Legends: Arceus‘ Hisui.

The following Pokemon (organized by their original region) have been seen in trailers and other pre-release materials:

Kanto

Beedrill

Pikachu

Clefable

Growlithe

Venonat

Poliwag

Slowpoke

Magnemite

Exeggutor (Alolan Form)

Lickitung

Magikarp

Mewtwo

Johto

Xatu

Bellossom

Sudowoodo

Politoed

Snubbull

Lugia (painting only confirmed)

Hoenn

Lotad

Ludicolo

Delcatty

Lairon

Manectric

Solrock

Chimecho

Sinnoh

Luxray

Munchlax

Unova

Snivy

Emboar

Watchog

Lillipup

Purrloin

Liepard

Pidove

Audino

Whimsicott

Lilligant (artwork only confirmed)

Krokorok

Darmanitan (Galarian Form)

Maractus

Ducklett

Kalos

Pangoro

Noivern

Alola

Rowlett

Toucannon

Cutiefly

Rockruff

Bounsweet

Tsareena

Passimian (painting only confirmed)

Mimikyu

Galar

Raboot

Inteleon

Greedent

Corviknight

Gossifleur

Applin

Polteageist

Milcery

Falinks

Indeedee

Morpeko

There are almost certainly more Pokemon to be found when Detective Pikachu Returns releases on October 6, so we’ll update this once that information becomes available.

