How to complete Pokemon Go Detective Pikachu Returns Collection Challenge

It didn’t take a detective to track down the man in the Pikachu costume.

Pokemon Go has announced the details surrounding the Detective Pikachu Returns Collection Challenge. Here’s what you’ll need to do.

The month of October is stacked with events for Pokemon Go trainers to enjoy. From Ticket of Treats to the Harvest Festival, there are plenty of spooky activities to get involved in.

The mobile game has also collaborated with Detective Pikachu Returns amid the title’s release for a special event. Pokemon Go’s festivities will run from Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 10 AM until Monday, October 9, 2023, at 8 PM local time.

The Detective Pikachu Returns event will include boosted wild spawns and a Collection Challenge. Here’s what Pokemon you must catch to complete it.

Pokemon Go Detective Pikachu Returns Collection Challenge explained

Thanks to Leek Duck, we have all the information we need regarding what trainers need to catch for the event’s Collection Challenge.

Here are the Pokemon you need to catch:

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Sudowoodo By completing Field Research tasks Snivy By completing Field Research tasks Rowlet By completing Field Research tasks

After finishing the Collection Challenge, you’ll earn 1000 Stardust.

