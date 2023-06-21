Detective Pikachu Returns: Release date, trailers, platforms & everything we know

Detective Pikachu Returns was confirmed during the Nintendo Direct showcase on June 21, 2023. Here’s a look at what we know about the second installment of the spin-off Pokemon franchise.

It’s been seven years since Detective Pikachu went live on the Nintendo 3DS and a lot has changed since then. A Detective Pikachu movie featuring Ryan Reynolds was released in 2019 and countless new Pokemon have been discovered in the main game series.

Now, the second saga of Detective Pikachu will be unveiled to Pokemon fans worldwide.

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company confirmed that Detective Pikachu Returns will continue the journey of Pikachu and Tim Goodman. Here’s a look at what we know about it.

Detective Pikachu Returns will be released on October 6, 2023. The sequel of the original Detective Pikachu game, which launched on the Nintendo 3DS, will be released for the Nintendo Switch.

This information was officially confirmed on the Nintendo Direct livestream, which aired on June 21.

Is there a trailer for Detective Pikachu Returns?

Yes, the first trailer for Detective Pikachu Returns aired on June 21 during Nintendo Direct and can be seen below.

The trailer for the second Detective Pikachu game featured two main characters, Pikachu and Tim Goodman, both of whom have returned from the 2016 Detective Pikachu game.

Additionally, the trailer featured numerous Pokemon like Mewtwo, Munchlax, Raboot, and Inteleon. Notably, the latter two were not in the national Pokedex at the time of the prequel’s release.

What else do we know about Detective Pikachu Returns?

Very few details outside of the release date and main characters are publicly available at this point.

However, the trailer did indicate that it will likely follow the same path as its predecessor. The title is set to take place during Pokemon Friendship Week, and both Pikachu and Tim Goodman will look to do some detective work and solve mysterious cases together.