How to get Detective Pikachu in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny

Looking to grab an adorable Detective Pikachu in Pokemon Go? Well, here’s how to get hold of one and whether this rare Pokemon can be Shiny.

Celebrating the release of the Detective Pikachu Returns game, Niantic has revealed a Detective Pikachu Returns event for Pokemon Go, featuring a variety of new Collection Challenges, Timed Research quests, and the highly anticipated Detective Pikachu.

So, how do you get hold of Detective Pikachu in your game, can it be Shiny, and can you evolve it into a Raichu with a detective hat? Here’s everything you need to know.

Contents

How to get Detective Pikachu in Pokemon Go

Niantic

You can get hold of Detective Pikachi in Pokemon Go through the Detective Pikachu Returns event that starts on October 5, 2023, 10 AM and ends on October 9, 2023 at 8 PM local time.

During this event, there are quite a few ways you can get hold of Detective Pikachu:

Wild encounters

Taking daily snapshots

Timed Research

While the event goes on, you can find Detective Pikachu through wild encounters. We recommend using some Incense to increase your chances.

Along with the wild encounters, you can find Detective Pikachu by taking daily snapshots of your favorite Pokemon, this will activate a surprise encounter once per day.

Alternatively, you can grab a Detective Pikachu by completing the Detective Pikachu Returns Timed Research. This will guarantee an encounter with Detective Pikachu.

How to evolve Detective Pikachu into Detective Raichu

Niantic

Some players will be thrilled to find out that they can evolve Detective Pikachu into a Detective Raichu, which is just Raichu wearing a Detective hat.

You can do this by giving your Detective Pikachu 50 Pikachu candies, evolving it into Raichu with an adorable detective hat.

Can Detective Pikachu be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Detective Pikachu can be Shiny.

It’s extremely rare and has only just been added into the game thanks to the Detective Pikachu Returns event so you’ll need to be quick and pretty lucky.

There you have it, that’s how you can get hold of Detective Pikachu in Pokemon Go and whether you’ll be lucky enough to get a Shiny version. While looking for your Pikachu, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:

