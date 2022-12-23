Pokemon Go choose a path: Hatching Eggs, Catching Pokemon, or Collecting Stardust?

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

The Winter Wishes Timed Research quest in Pokemon Go requires players to choose a path, but which one is best: Hatching Eggs, Catching Pokemon, or Collecting Stardust?

Part 2 of the Winter Holidays event has arrived in Pokemon Go! The biggest new feature is the Winter Wishes Timed Research quest, which features encounters with several costumed Pokemon as rewards.

After completing the first step of this Timed Research quest, you’ll be asked by Professor Willow to choose a path between three options: Hatching Eggs, Catching Pokemon, or Collecting Stardust.

Each path comes with rewards and a bonus that will last for the remainder of the Winter Holiday event, so it’s important to choose the right path. To help you decide, we’ve got details of each path below.

Which path should you choose in Pokemon Go Winter Wishes Timed Research?

Our recommendation for the Winter Wishes Timed Research quest is to choose the Catching Pokemon path. The 2x Catch XP bonus and Lucky Egg rewards are incredibly useful, especially if you’re already at a high level as it becomes very difficult to level up when you get closer to the Level 50 cap.

The second path we’d recommend is the Catch Stardust path which offers boosted Stardust rewards. This one is perfect for anyone who enjoys participating in the Go Battle League and needs some extra Stardust to power up their favorite Pokemon or teach them additional attacks.

Alternatively, if you’ve got your eye on a rare Pokemon from the current Egg pool or the limited-time Winter Holiday event Egg pool, then it might be worth choosing the Hatching Eggs path as you’ll be able to get through twice as many Eggs during this event with a 1/2 Hatch Distance bonus.

Of course, every player is different, so we’ve outlined the unique tasks and rewards involved with each path below to help you make your decision.

Winter Wishes Hatching Eggs path explained

If you choose the Hatching Eggs path, you’ll get a 1/2 Hatch Distance bonus as well as a unique task that requires you to Hatch 3 Eggs.

Your reward for completing the Timed Research quest will be 1 Egg Incubator and a Galarian Mr Mime encounter.

Winter Wishes Catching Pokemon path explained

If you choose the Catching Pokemon path, you’ll get a 2x Catch XP bonus as well as a unique task that requires you to earn 25,000 XP.

Your reward for completing the Timed Research quest will be 1 Lucky Egg and a Galarian Mr Mime encounter.

Winter Wishes Collecting Stardust path explained

If you choose the Collecting Stardust path, you’ll get a 2x Catch Stardust bonus as well as a unique task that requires you to earn 7,500 Stardust.

Your reward for completing the Timed Research quest will be 1 Star Piece and a Galarian Mr Mime encounter.

Regardless of which path you choose, the bonus you receive will remain active until the end of the Winter Holidays event on December 31, 2022, at 8PM local time, so make the most of it while you can.

Ultimately, the path you choose in the Pokemon Go Winter Wishes Timed Research quest is down to personal preference, but hopefully, our recommendations have helped you make a decision!

