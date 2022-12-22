Pokemon Go Winter Wishes Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s ‘Will Your Wish Come True?’ Timed Research quest is rolling out to trainers, bringing a plethora of tasks to complete.
Over the last few weeks, Pokemon Go has provided trainers with a plethora of research tasks to complete for a variety of rewards.
The second part of Pokemon Go’s Winter Holiday event is rolling out now, and with it is a unique Timed Research quest.
Here are the ‘Will Your Wish Come True?’ Field Research tasks as well as the rewards you can earn along the way.
Pokemon Go Will Your Wish Come True? Timed Research tasks & rewards
Slightly shifting from the regular style of Timed Research quests, Pokemon Go’s latest one gives you a choice of what to do next with three different branches.
Step 1 of 2
- Catch 5 Pokemon – 1 Glacial Lure Module
- Spin 3 Pokestops or Gyms – Eevee encounter
- Power up Pokemon 5 times – 1 Silver Pinap Berry
Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP
After completing this page, you’ll be given the option to choose between three branches.
- Hatching Eggs
- Catching Pokemon
- Collecting Stardust
Step 2 of 2 – Hatching Eggs
Players who choose this will receive 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance for eggs placed in an incubator.
- Catch 10 Pokemon – Stantler encounter
- Catch 25 Pokemon – Cubchoo encounter
- Catch 40 Ice-type Pokemon – Lapras encounter
- Catch 8 different species of Ice-type Pokemon – Delibird encounter
- Hatch an egg – Darumaka encounter
- Send 25 gifts to friends – Eevee encounter
Rewards: Mr Mime encounter, 1 egg incubator
Step 2 of 2 – Catching Pokemon
Players who choose this will receive 2x XP for catching Pokemon during the Winter Holiday Part 2 event.
- Catch 10 Pokemon – Stantler encounter
- Catch 25 Pokemon – Cubchoo encounter
- Catch 40 Ice-type Pokemon – Lapras encounter
- Catch 8 different species of Ice-type Pokemon – Delibird encounter
- Earn 25,000 Exp – Galarian Darumaka encounter
- Send 25 gifts to friends – Eevee encounter
Rewards: Mr Mime encounter, 1 Lucky Egg
Step 2 of 2 – Collecting Stardust
Players who choose this will receive 2x Stardust for catching Pokemon during the Winter Holiday Part 2 event.
- Catch 10 Pokemon – Stantler encounter
- Catch 25 Pokemon – Cubchoo encounter
- Catch 40 Ice-type Pokemon – Lapras encounter
- Catch 8 different species of Ice-type Pokemon – Delibird encounter
- Earn 7,500 Stardust – Galarian Darumaka encounter
- Send 25 gifts to friends – Eevee encounter
Rewards: Mr Mime encounter, 1 Star Piece
