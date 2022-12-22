Pokemon Go Winter Wishes Timed Research tasks & rewards

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Pokemon Go’s ‘Will Your Wish Come True?’ Timed Research quest is rolling out to trainers, bringing a plethora of tasks to complete.

Over the last few weeks, Pokemon Go has provided trainers with a plethora of research tasks to complete for a variety of rewards.

The second part of Pokemon Go’s Winter Holiday event is rolling out now, and with it is a unique Timed Research quest.

Here are the ‘Will Your Wish Come True?’ Field Research tasks as well as the rewards you can earn along the way.

Pokemon Go Will Your Wish Come True? Timed Research tasks & rewards

Slightly shifting from the regular style of Timed Research quests, Pokemon Go’s latest one gives you a choice of what to do next with three different branches.

Step 1 of 2

Catch 5 Pokemon – 1 Glacial Lure Module

Spin 3 Pokestops or Gyms – Eevee encounter

Power up Pokemon 5 times – 1 Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP

After completing this page, you’ll be given the option to choose between three branches.

Hatching Eggs

Catching Pokemon

Collecting Stardust

Step 2 of 2 – Hatching Eggs

Players who choose this will receive 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance for eggs placed in an incubator.

Catch 10 Pokemon – Stantler encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon – Cubchoo encounter

Catch 40 Ice-type Pokemon – Lapras encounter

Catch 8 different species of Ice-type Pokemon – Delibird encounter

Hatch an egg – Darumaka encounter

Send 25 gifts to friends – Eevee encounter

Rewards: Mr Mime encounter, 1 egg incubator

Step 2 of 2 – Catching Pokemon

Players who choose this will receive 2x XP for catching Pokemon during the Winter Holiday Part 2 event.

Catch 10 Pokemon – Stantler encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon – Cubchoo encounter

Catch 40 Ice-type Pokemon – Lapras encounter

Catch 8 different species of Ice-type Pokemon – Delibird encounter

Earn 25,000 Exp – Galarian Darumaka encounter

Send 25 gifts to friends – Eevee encounter

Rewards: Mr Mime encounter, 1 Lucky Egg

Step 2 of 2 – Collecting Stardust

Players who choose this will receive 2x Stardust for catching Pokemon during the Winter Holiday Part 2 event.

Catch 10 Pokemon – Stantler encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon – Cubchoo encounter

Catch 40 Ice-type Pokemon – Lapras encounter

Catch 8 different species of Ice-type Pokemon – Delibird encounter

Earn 7,500 Stardust – Galarian Darumaka encounter

Send 25 gifts to friends – Eevee encounter

Rewards: Mr Mime encounter, 1 Star Piece

