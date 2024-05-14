Pokemon Go Fusion explained: Necrozma, un-fusing, costs, & more

Pokemon Go Fusion is coming and Niantic is bringing some new Pokemon to Pokemon Go Fest 2024, with the exciting addition of Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma.

The Necrozma forms herald the arrival of Fusion, which makes other Pokemon such as Black and White Kyurem great candidates for future fusions.

With a new mechanic come plenty of new things to learn, so we have all the information players need on this exciting new feature.

Pokemon Go Fusion explained

Niantic is introducing Fusion to Pokemon Go at Pokemon Go Fest 2024, starting with Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma. Pokemon Go Fest ticket holders that battle Dusk Mane or Dawn Wings Necrozma in 5-star Raids earn an encounter with Necrozma, which can then be fused with Solgaleo or Lunala.

For more details on Necrozma’s forms, learn how to get Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokemon Go with our full guide.

Fusion combines the two Pokemon into one, and the fusion cannot be traded, transferred to the Professor, or sent to Pokemon Home.

Fused Pokemon take on the stats and form of the host, so Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma depend on the standard Necrozma used for Fusion. If trainers fuse with a Shiny Necrozma, Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma will also then be Shiny.

Which Pokemon can fuse in Pokemon Go?

Currently, the only Pokemon confirmed to be able to fuse are as follows:

Necrozma + Solgaleo – Dusk Mane Necrozma

Necrozma + Lunala – Dawn Wings Necrozma

There are more Pokemon Fusions in the mainline games, and some Pokemon Go players have already encountered other Fusions such as Black Kyurem and White Kyurem in the game, thanks to a now-fixed bug.

How to earn Fusion Energy in Pokemon Go

So far, it has been confirmed that Pokemon Go players can earn Fusion Energy by battling the respective fused Pokemon in Raids, similar to Mega Evolution and Mega Energy.

Players hoping to fuse Necrozma with Solgaleo or Lunala can battle Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma at Pokemon Go Fest 2024 in-person events, or at Pokemon Go Fest 2024 Global.

At in-person Pokemon Go Fest 2024 events, upon beating Dusk Mane or Dawn Wings Necrozma, trainers earn an encounter with Necrozma, with Solar Fusion Energy or Lunar Fusion Energy and the ability to Fuse the Necrozma with either Solgaleo or Lunala.

Later, at Pokemon Go Fest 2024 Global, as well as the ability to earn Fusion Energy in Raids, players can take part in Special Research tasks that also earn trainers both Solar and Lunar Fusion Energy, as well as encounters with Solgaleo and Lunala.

How to un-fuse Pokemon in Pokemon Go

In Pokemon Go, to separate a Fused players must find the Fused Pokemon in storage, then click the Separate button. Separating a Fused Pokemon does not cost any Fusion Energy or Stardust.

That’s all we have on Pokemon Go Fusion for now, but be sure to check out more of our great content below:

