Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade: Most expensive cards

There are some valuable chase cards to keep an eye on in Twilight Masquerade, ranging from stunning full-art pieces to heavy hitters that could change the competitive meta.

While the set isn’t out yet at the time of writing, pre-release is in full swing, and we’ve got a good idea of the top contenders for the most valuable cards. Here are the most expensive Twilight Masquerade cards to watch out for, ranked in order using TCGPlayer, Card Market, and eBay data.

As the expansion set isn’t out at the time of writing, this information is subject to change, and some card images have been used for Mask of Change equivalents where necessary. Check back closer to the release date for more information on Twilight Masquerade.

Hisuian Growlithe (181/167) and Perrin (220/167)

The Pokemon Company Hisuian Growlithe (075/066) Pokemon card and Perrin (220/167) Pokemon card.

It is technically cheating to start by including two cards as one entry — but just look at them. These cards go together perfectly, with Hisuian Growlithe’s adorable face in Perrin’s camera reflection and Perrin’s sneakers being trodden on by fluffy paws.

Neither card is particularly spectacular in terms of competitive viability – with Hisuian Growlithe having a self-damaging Attack and Perrin allowing for a small amount of card movement – but they’re fan-favorite chase cards right now, thanks to their memorable designs.

Hisuian Growlithe is currently sitting at around $20 on most resale platforms, while the Perrin card is priced at around $70-100 on average. Resellers will likely list these cards as a pair online, though, as they are going to be highly sought after by collectors.

Unfair Stamp ACE SPEC (165/167)

The Pokemon Company Unfair Stamp ACE SPEC (165/167) Pokemon card.

There are 5 ACE SPEC cards to get your hands on in the Twilight Masquerade set, and Unfair Stamp is already standing out from the crowd thanks to its overpowered Ability.

ACE SPEC cards are always extremely powerful — that’s why you can only have one per deck — but being able to change the tides of battle after a Knock Out by cutting your opponent’s hand in half is ridiculous. It has huge competitive potential, and it’s worth keeping an eye out for.

On top of this, the artwork is intriguing, too. The bright pink aesthetic of the ACE SPEC border clashes with the neon reds and greens, making for an eye-popping addition to any binder. Resale platforms are currently pricing this gem in the realm of $50, so sleeve it if you end up pulling it.

Dragapult ex (200/167)

The Pokemon Company Dragapult ex (120/101) Pokemon card.

While the Tera artwork on this Dragapult ex is undoubtedly eye-catching, this card is now skyrocketing in value, thanks to its competitive potential.

The Mask of Change version of this card has been destroying local tournaments in Japan, and it’s steadily increasing in popularity, which is why it’s one to watch as a competitive player. The 200-damage Attack also allows for good Damage Counter movement, and the high HP pool is a handy bonus alongside this.

Currently, this card is sitting comfortably in the realm of $50-60 on most resale platforms, but if it continues to perform well competitively, this will likely spike.

Lana’s Aid (219/167)

The Pokemon Company Lana’s Assistance (093/066) Pokemon card.

Full art cards that show a glimpse of the Pokemon world in action are always going to be a hit with Pokemon card collectors. This piece featuring Lana, Surskit, and Corphish is a perfect example of a slice-of-life card, and it’s already being sold for around $75-100 on some resale platforms.

The competitive viability here is fine enough, letting you put up to 3 non-Rule Box Pokemon from your Discard Pile back into your hand. The real value comes from the fact that a popular character is on the card, though, and that the artwork itself is almost painterly in nature.

Teal Mask Ogerpon ex and Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex

The Pokemon Company Teal Mask Ogerpon ex (211/167) Pokemon card and Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex (127/101) Pokemon card.

If you’re an Ogerpon fan, it’s your time to shine. Twilight Masquerade has a lot of Ogerpon cards to look forward to, and these two Ultra Rares are currently ahead of the pack in terms of competitive value and artistic value.

Teal Mask Ogerpon ex is sitting at around $45-60 and Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex can be found from anywhere between $30-90, depending on your chosen platform, quality, and seller. These two pieces of artwork are truly striking, capturing Ogerpon’s personality and style from the game.

Teal Mask’s Attack and Ability work in perfect harmony together, giving you plenty of Energy freedom and taking advantage of how Grass-centric Twilight Masquerade is. Wellspring Mask’s Attacks allow for Benched Damage and prevents retreating, making it a formidable opponent.

Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex (216/167)

The Pokemon Company Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex (091/066) Pokemon card.

The Special Illustration Rare of Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex is lined up to be one of the heavy hitters from the Twilight Masquerade expansion set. Not only is it a powerful card, but several resale platforms are already pricing it within the realm of $140-180 right now.

One of the striking things about this card is that its Ability lowers the Energy cost of its extremely strong Attack. The 240-damage Attack costs 1 Energy less for every Prize Card your opponent has taken, making it a useful card for evening the score in tricky matches.

Alongside this, the artwork shows a different side to Bloodmoon Ursaluna. Typically portrayed as a ferocious and terrifying Pokemon, this card shows the ‘mon peacefully co-existing alongside other fan favorites like Teddiursa and Munchlax.

Carmine (217/167)

The Pokemon Company Carmine (130/101) Pokemon card.

Finally, this Carmine full art gem has been drumming up a lot of hype ever since it was revealed. Full art Supporter cards almost always do well in terms of value, especially if they’re as well-designed as this particular card. It’s vibrant and lively, with an almost photo-realistic depth to it.

Carmine is an exceptionally popular character in the community right now, which would explain why this card is already topping the charts of most resale platforms at the time of writing this article. Expect this card to go for at least a few hundred dollars when it officially comes out.

The design also perfectly matches the cheery festival theme, paying homage to Kitakami and the story of the Scarlet & Violet DLC. It’s not a particularly valuable card in terms of competitive viability — the art and design are what sells it.

All in all, Twilight Masquerade is looking like it could completely shake up the Pokemon TCG scene, both in terms of valuable cards and competitive decks. We may even see some Charizard ex counters from the vast list of Ogerpon cards on offer, which could completely shift the current meta.

For now, why not check out the Twilight Masquerade products on pre-order like the Elite Trainer Box or see if there are any pre-release events near you? Pre-releases are a great way to get your hands on exclusive promos and interesting cards.