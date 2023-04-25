Pokemon Go An Instinctive Hero Event: Larvesta & Shiny Mantyke debut, dates & times

A new event has arrived for Pokemon Go, bringing with it new challenges and some brand new Pokemon to fill your Pokedex.

Pokemon Go is no stranger to an event, providing a variety of themed research tasks, new Pokemon, and so much more. Now, with a focus on team Instinct, a new event has emerged, introducing not one but three new Pokemon along with a variety of research tasks and special egg spawns.

Here’s everything we know about Pokemon Go’s An Instinctive Hero Event including it’s dates, times, bonuses, and which Pokemon will be making their debut.

Contents

Pokemon Go’s An Instinctive Hero Event will begin on Tuesday, May 2, 2033, at 10 am local time and will end on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

This means that players will have just over a week to grab the new Pokemon, hatch their eggs, and complete the Field Research.

Pokemon Go An Instinctive Hero Event Larvesta, Volcarona & shiny Mantyke debut

During the event, three Pokemon will make their Pokemon Go debut. Larvesta and Volcarona will be arriving in the game for the first time and a new shiny Mantyke will also be made available as soon as the event begins.

You’ll be able to hatch Larvesta from eggs, which will then allow you to evolve the Pokemon into Volcarona. As for shiny Mantyke, expect that to appear in 7 km eggs.

Pokemon Go An Instinctive Hero Event egg hatches

The Pokémon Company Larvesta will be joining Pokemon Go during the Instinctive Hero event.

Larvesta will hatch from 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km eggs. All the Pokemon hatching from 7 km eggs are listed below:

Mime Jr.*

Happiny*

Mantyke*

Timburr*

Karrablast*

Axew*

Shelmet*

Goomy

Pokemon marked with a * may appear shiny.

Pokemon Go An Instinctive Hero Event Field & Special Research encounters

During the event, trainers can access some Field Research quests, which will in turn rewards them with encounters. The encounters are listed below:

Magneton

Chansey*

Electabuzz*

Magmar*

Snorlax*

Mantine*

Chimecho*

The Special Research story will also give you a handy encounter:

Elekid wearing a Spark-themed accessory*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear shiny.

Pokemon Go An Instinctive Hero Event bonuses

Along with the various encounters and egg hatches, trainers will also be gaining some handy bonuses:

Increased chance of hatching Shiny Pokémon from 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km Eggs

2× XP for hatching Pokémon

2× Stardust for hatching Pokémon

