Pokemon Go Scorching Steps event: Shiny Larvesta debut, Eggs & bonuses

Niantic has announced that the next event for Pokemon Go’s new Shared Skies season will be the Egg and Fire-type focused Scorching Steps.

Likely inspired by the Flame Body ability from the mainline titles, which has the secondary effect of making it easier to hatch Eggs, this Pokemon Go event will see various Fire-type Pokemon become easier to obtain. It also features other bonuses and the debut of a new Shiny.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Scorching Steps event.

The Pokemon Company

Scorching Steps will run from Friday, June 21, at 10 am to Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

Article continues after ad

This means it will coincide with the Community Day Classic on June 22, which fittingly centers on the Fire-type Johto starter Cyndaquil.

Scorching Steps Eggs & featured Pokemon

With its Shiny form debuting as part of the event, Larvesta is clearly the star of Scorching Steps. The Torch Pokemon will be available to hatch from 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km Eggs.

Article continues after ad

The following Pokemon will also be available to hatch during Scorching Steps, with those that have a chance to appear as shiny marked with an asterisk:

2km

Growlithe*

Slugma*

Houndour*

Magby*

Larvesta*

5km

Hisuian Growlithe*

Darumaka*

Litwick*

Larvesta*

Litleo*

10km

Larvesta*

Turtonator*

Charcadet

Event Bonuses

The Pokemon Company

Scorching Sands comes with a variety of benefits, from decreasing the Hatch Distance to increased odds of hatching certain species as Shiny.

Article continues after ad

Trainers who play Pokemon Go during the event will get the following bonuses:

2× Candy from hatching Eggs.

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event.

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance for first three Eggs hatched during the event using the Pokémon GO Egg hatching widget.

Increased chance to encounter and hatch Shiny Slugma and Shiny Litleo.

Scorching Sands Field Research & Timed Research

Scorching Sands is also set to include Field Research for players to complete during the event, with the following Pokemon appearing as rewards:

Slugma*

Litleo*

Turtonator*

There will also be event-themed Timed Research that revolves around hatching Eggs for the following rewards:

Stardust

XP

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon

That’s everything we know about Pokemon Go’s upcoming Scorching Steps event. While you wait for it to start, be sure to check out our guides on other Pokemon Go events, including Slumbering Sands.